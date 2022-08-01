Netflix's Bridgerton season 3: Who is Hannah Dodd, and what role will she play?

A fresh face is all set to replace Francesca and join the cast of the highly-anticipated season 3 of Netflix's Bridgerton.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the series follows each member of the titular family in their quest for love. The series quickly became Netflix's most-watched English-language TV show after the release of its second season and now is all set for its third.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the new Francesca in the series, Hannah Dodd.

Why is Hannah Dodd popular?

Hannah Dodd is an English actress and model. She is best known for her work on Find Me in Paris, Eternals, Anatomy of a Scandal, and her upcoming projects include Enola Holmes 2 and Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

Dodd was born in Colchester and was raised in Leavenheath. She has been dancing since the age of two and took a course at Evolution Foundation College before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater Dance from the London Studio Center in 2017.

As a model, she has been represented by Select Model Management since 2011 and has modeled for brands such as Topshop and Burberry. Her modeling career began at the age of 16.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca in Season 3

Back in May, Netflix announced that Hannah Dodd would be replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca in the third season of Bridgerton. In a recent interview with TVLine, the 27-year-old British actress shared that she was "so excited." She further stated:

"Everybody's been so lovely. I just wanted to do a good job. I really enjoyed Colin and Penelope's story. I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version."

She also revealed that she has read six out of Quinn's eight books in the series and began with Francesca's story to prepare for her character, explaining:

"Because I didn't know what I'd got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible. It's such a beautiful book, and she's such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her. I know how people feel about her as well, so I'm going to do my best.

Netflix's official description of Hannah Dodd's character says:

"Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

About Netflix's Bridgerton season 3

Netflix's Bridgerton was renewed not just for a third but also for a fourth season. The streaming network also confirmed back in May that season 3 would deviate from the order of the books and focus on Penelope and Colin's love story, which came to light in the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

As for the cast of the series, most of the characters are expected to return besides certain main ones whose storylines were covered in the previous two seasons. However, producer Shonda Rhimes revealed that the story has eight siblings in total, meaning the series might see eight seasons or more. The filming for season 3 began earlier this month and is said to hit Netflix in early 2023.

Stream Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix and watch this space for more updates on the upcoming season.

