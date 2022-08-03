The Sandman cast list: Who stars in the Netflix series

Netflix is all set to give its viewers the perfect fantasy drama this season with DC's The Sandman.

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular DC comic series, the series follows Morpheus and his escape from captivity to restore order in his kingdom and take back his seat by fighting - both cosmic and human forces. It is produced by David S. Goyer and developed by Allan Heinberg, Gaiman, and Goyer.

The Sandman: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

DC's The Sandman will premiere on Friday, August 5 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT on Netflix. The official trailer for the series dropped last month and gave viewers a glimpse of the King of dreams and Ruler of Dreaming. It also featured the ruler of hell Lucifer Morningstar, as well as Dream's siblings, Death and Desire.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

The first teaser for The Sandman was unveiled by Netflix at their TUDUM fan event which showed Dream’s summoning and capture during an occult ritual.

Here's a look at the cast of this fantasy series.

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream

English actor Tom Sturridge is best known for his work in Being Julia, Like Minds, Effie Gray, Junkhearts, Song to Song, Velvet Buzzsaw, and The Boat That Rocked, among several other projects. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in the Broadway play Orphans as well as Sea Wall/A Life.

Sturridge will be seen portraying the role of Morpheus/Dream in The Sandman. His character is the King of dreams and Ruler of Dreaming.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

Gwendoline Christie is a British actress best known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. Her other works include Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Welcome to Marwen, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, The Darkest Minds among other projects. She also received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Game of Thrones.

Christie will be seen portraying the role of Lucifer Morningstar in the upcoming Netflix series. Her character is the ruler of Hell.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

British actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste is best known for Downward Dog, Killing Eve, Why Women Kill, Love, Barry, The Good Place, Veronica Mars, Cruella and Infinity Train, among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Death in The Sandman. Her character is Dream's kinder and wiser sister.

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Mason Alexander Park is an American actor best known for Cowboy Bebop, the reboot of Quantum Leap, Not in My Backyard, iCarly, The Legend of Vox Machina, and several other projects. They gained prominence in theater and also hold a Helen Hayes Award.

Park will be seen portraying the role of Desire in the upcoming Netflix series. Their character is Dream's androgynous sibling.

Other cast members of the series include Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, and Donna Preston as Despair along with Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead, and Lenny Henry as Martin Tenbones.

It also stars Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson and Niamh Walsh as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall and Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid.

Stream The Sandman on Friday, August 5, only on Netflix.

