What time will Westworld Season 4 episode 7 air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

A brand new episode of Westworld Season 4 is on its way until viewers bid farewell to this season of the sci-fi series.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series is based on the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton, who also serves as the writer and director. Season 4 of Westworld picked up seven years after the third season, and its premise was a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth. It also included an amusement park modeled after a romanticized version of the American Mafia in the 1930s.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the sci-fi series.

When is Episode 7 of Westworld Season 4 expected to air?

Episode 7 of Westworld Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, August 7 at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max. The episode will be available on Sky Atlantic at 9 PM BST and NOW TV at 2 AM BST on Tuesday, August 9.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"It's been seven years since Dolores sacrificed herself to free humanity from Roboam's computer system. Now, Maeve and Caleb suspect a conspiracy to regain control of the human species."

Westworld Season 4 stars Evan Rachel Wood as Christina, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Dolores Abernathy, Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols, James Marsden as Teddy Flood, Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs and Ed Harris as William / Host William as the lead cast.

The recurring cast includes Ariana DeBose as Maya, Nozipho McLean as Uwade Nichols, Manny Montana as Carver, Michael Malarkey as Emmett, Aurora Perrineau as Frankie "C" Nichols, Celeste Clark as young Frankie Nichols, Daniel Wu as Jay, and Morningstar Angeline as Odina.

Episode 6 recap

The previous episode of Westworld Season 4, titled Fidelity, was directed by Andrew Seklir and was written by Jordan Goldberg & Alli Rock. The episode revolved around Charlotte interrogating Caleb's latest host copy to understand why he was the first human outlier. She told him that Frankie was still alive and that he had hours before his host body degraded.

Caleb found a way out of his holding cell and discovered the corpses of a previous host copy of himself who had died while trying to escape. He reached the antenna and sent an apology to Frankie before collapsing. Charlotte revealed that she engineered his escape but was disappointed that his message to Frankie revealed nothing about how the outliers infected the hosts.

Caleb then asserted that the suicidal hosts were merely trying to escape Charlotte's control, so Charlotte killed and replaced Caleb's host. In addition, Bernard and Frankie repaired Maeve's body while transferring her data to a newer host control module.

Bernard warned Frankie that one of her team members was replaced with a host copy, and it was her team leader Jay who attacked her. Jay overheard Caleb's apology, but Maeve stepped in and killed him.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

Episode 7 of Westworld Season 4, titled Metanoia, will be directed by Meera Menon and written by Desa Larkin-Boutte and Denise Thé. The episode will be the penultimate one for this season and will see Bernard continue to find hope for the freedom fighters, with Frankie/C and Maeve leading the mission.

With the season finale drawing close, Christina's arc is yet to be determined in this war, alongside Teddy's. This episode will surely set up a powerhouse finale where Christina could overthrow Hale's narrative.

Westworld season 4 consists of eight episodes and is executively produced by J. J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Jerry Weintraub, Bryan Burk, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, Ben Stephenson, Denise Thé, and Alison Schapker.

Watch the upcoming episode of Westworld Season 4 on Monday, August 7, on HBO and HBO Max.

