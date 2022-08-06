First Blood: Where is Sheila LaBarre now?

True crime is slowly taking over not just the television space but also OTT platforms, and First Blood's upcoming episode of Sheila LaBarre is bound to attract more viewers.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content.

Directed by David Bispham, First Blood looks at serial killers and their process of making their first moves. It analyzes their motivations while exploring the critical moments in their lives that push them onto a gruesome path.

This week's episode of the series focuses on Sheila LaBarre; here's everything readers need to know about her.

Sheila LaBarre had several marriages

Sheila LaBarre was born in Alabama in 1958 and graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1976. She had several unsuccessful marriages and was admitted to a psychiatric facility in the early 1980s after an attempted suicide. Her husband, Ronnie Jennings, claimed her mood swings often turned violent as she feared they might lead to crimes in the future.

She moved to Epping, New Hampshire, in 1987 and moved in with local chiropractor Wilfred "Bill" LaBarre. Sheila LaBarre took on his last name and lived with him until he died in 2000. She then inherited his entire estate under the claim of being his common-law wife.

When she was young, she had an accident where she slid into a coma, and according to her, she had died and found herself seated at a table with various men with long beards. She insisted that one of the men was God and that he told her that her work on earth was not complete. She apparently 'returned' to her life under orders to kill pedophiles and perverts like the men who hurt her when she was little.

What did she do, and where is she now?

Sheila LaBarre met Kenny Countie through a personal ad and invited him to her farm. Soon after, he moved in with her and was last seen alive that March. This was shortly after being pushed by her in a wheelchair at a Walmart, due to which his hands and face were covered in cuts. According to court testimony, Countie had r*ped the children, and LaBarre recorded the same confession.

She admitted to and was also convicted of two homicides, Michael Deloge and Kenny Countie, after being declared a serial killer in 2006. Upon conducting a search of her property, investigators discovered three human toes near the farm, and these did not belong to either of her victims. There has been speculation that she might've killed Bill LaBarre, which she denies.

The three-week search conducted by the police at LaBarre's farm resulted in discovering an incinerated mattress, human bones, and blood splatter in various locations throughout the house. She admitted stabbing Countie to death before burning his body and confessed the same about Deloge, but the reason for his death remains unknown.

LaBarre was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 and is currently serving without the possibility of parole at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women in Concord, New Hampshire.

A&E's First Blood examines some of the most notorious serial killers in America through the lens of their first known kills. The show gives a unique perspective of these complex killers, from Ed Kemper to Wuornos.

First Blood breaks down these horrific crimes through never-before-seen interviews, insights from law enforcement, leading experts in profiling, criminology, and psychology, conversations with survivors, news archives, and more. The 10-episode series airs every Saturday at 9 PM ET and is available to stream on A&E's platform the next day.

"In rural Epping, N.H., everyone knows Sheila LaBarre as an eccentric widow who loves her rabbits; her turbulent childhood in Alabama, a coma-induced vision, and the death of her wealthy husband all send Sheila on a warped mission to kill."

