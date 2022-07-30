ID's American Monster: Where is Joanna Hayes now? Meet Heather Strube's mother-in-law

The gruesome murder of Heather Strube by mother-in-law Joanna Hayes is set to premiere on ID's American Monster.

Directed by Bill Thomas and written by Bruce Kennedy, the series revolves around killers on the street corners of America, lurking behind any innocent smile. It features never-before-seen video footage and interviews with family and eyewitnesses.

Here's everything readers need to know about Joanna Hayes and Heather Strube before the release of ID's upcoming episode.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content

Joanna Hayes and her relation with Heather Strube

Joanna Hayes, now 56 years old, worked in construction and was a mother-in-law to Heather Strube. She used to make extra cash delivering flowers for her daughter-in-law's floral company.

All was well until one day Joanna decided to take the wrong path.

In 2011, Joanna Hayes was charged with shooting and killing her daughter-in-law, Heather Strube, in a Target parking lot in Snellville on April 26, 2009. As per the prosecutors, the Luthersville woman was disguised in a wig and mustache, looking like a man and had walked up to Heather while she was buckling her 18-month-old son into a car seat.

Joanna then proceeded to shoot Heather point blank in the forehead.

The gruesome event took place after Heather and Steven met at the local Target parking lot to handover their Carson from Steven to Heather. However, Steven left the area before the murder took place, which later ruled him out as a suspect in the case. As per the prosecutors, Joanna disliked her daughter-in-law and did not want Heather to gain custody of her grandson in the impending divorce with her son.

The murder weapon was a .38 caliber Lady Rossi 5 shot that belonged to Steven Strube's father. He testified that his mother, Joanna Hayes, would carry it either in her purse or in her belt because she traveled a good distance for work each day and wanted it for protection.

Where is Joanna Strube now?

After being found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Joanna Hayes was sentenced to life in prison. However, the killer has always maintained her innocence. She was incarcerated at Pulaski State Prison in Hawkinsville, Georgia.

The judge barred her from contacting Heather’s family or the witnesses called at the trial, except for her son and ex-husband, for 5 years if she ever gets out on parole. As per Georgia law, Joanna Hayes is eligible for parole after serving 30 years of her sentence. She had appealed the verdict, but it was upheld.

As for her son and Heather's ex, Steven Strube, he too served some jail time for a probation violation in 2009. But he did graduate from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business/Management, is currently married and holds the position of Vice President at Elite Awnings Inc.

More about ID's American Monster

ID's American Monster is narrated by Tom Streithorst and Robert Firth. It commenced in 2016 and revolves around astonishing crimes interweaved with interviews with neighbors and loved ones. The series uses personal video footage, CCTV camera footage and more of the monsters-in-disguise at home with family and friends.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"In Snellville, Georgia, Heather Strube has a satisfying life working in the family floral shop, raising her toddler son, and looking forward to a bright future with her new boyfriend. However, a Sunday trip to the shopping centre shatters everything."

Watch the upcoming episode of American Monster on Sunday, June 31 at 9 PM ET on ID.

