Where is Peter Madsen now? Meet married submarine killer ahead of Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall documentary

As the demand for true-crime documentaries rises to another level, HBO is all set to give its viewers another bone-chilling story with Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall.

The two-part documentary is directed by Emmy-nominated Erin Lee Carr and revolves around the disappearance of Swedish journalist Kim Wall after she got on a submarine with self-taught engineer Peter Madsen.

Here's everything readers need to know about the brutal case before the release of HBO's upcoming documentary.

Peter Madsen and his relation with Kim Wall

Peter Madsen was a self-taught engineer in Denmark who fascinated several people with his skills and his enthusiasm for ocean exploration and space travel. He described himself as an "inventrepreneur" and was no less than a celebrity.

He rose to fame after the launch of his crowd-funded submarine, the UC3 Nautilus, which was claimed to be the world's biggest privately-built submarine in 2018. That very submarine turned into a crime scene, convicting Madsen of murder.

In 2018, he was arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of Kim Wall, a respected freelance journalist, whose body was found dismembered after she boarded the Nautilus to interview him.

What happened to Kim Wall and where is Peter now?

In 2017, Swedish journalist Kim Wall was murdered in a submarine after stepping onboard to interview its owner, Peter Madsen. She died inside Madsen's home-made submarine and according to The Independent, was intended to be on the submarine for only two hours, but she never returned to dry land alive.

In the days that followed, parts of Wall's dismembered body were found in the Køge Bay near Copenhagen. However, when arrested, Madsen gave conflicting reasons for Wall's death, including that he'd dropped the submarine hatch on her head and buried her at sea because that was the maritime tradition.

As per The Guardian, Peter Madsen was charged with premeditated murder, aggravated sexual assault, and desecrating a corpse. He was convicted on all three charges and was sentenced to life improisonment. In 2020, he tried to escape prison after threatening a guard with a pistol-like object, but was quickly caught by the police.

More about HBO's Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall

HBO is all set to release its newest true-crime documentary, Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall, on March 8. It will center around the titular journalist who went missing in 2017. The trailer for the same was released earlier this week.

The documentary will be split into two parts, titled The Crime and The Punishment. The first part will focus on Wall’s disappearance featuring last texts sent by the journalist and efforts made by friends, family, and the general public to find her. The second part will feature details of Madsen’s trial, including the media’s coverage.

The documentary will also feature trial testimonies, expert opinions, new interviews from colleagues of both Wall and Madsen, and new audio from Madsen. The commentators in the documentary include several Navy commanders, police officers, journalists, oceanographers, and others related to Wall as they unravel this tragic tale.

The documentary will premiere both parts back-to-back on Tuesday, March 8 at 9.00 pm ET/PT on HBO. The documentary will be available to stream on HBO Max as well.

