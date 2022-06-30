What happened to Samantha Josephson? ID's See No Evil to revisit gruesome murder of college student

ID's See No Evil is all set to bring a new episode to viewers this week. Titled Unsafe Uber, the upcoming episode will feature the tragic story of Samantha Josephson's gruesome murder.

Produced by Arrow Media and Saloon Media, See No Evil revolves around how real crimes are solved with the help of surveillance cameras. The series features real footage and dramatic re-enactments, combined with testimonies by the police, witnesses, and families.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Samantha Josephson before they stream ID's upcoming episode.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content.

Exploring Samantha Josephson's tragic death at the hands of a cold-blooded murderer

Samantha Josephson was a 21-year-old student at the University of South Carolina. She was a senior majoring in political science who planned on becoming a lawyer so as to practice international law after graduation. She had big plans for herself and her education as she held a full scholarship to Drexel University School of Law and a partial scholarship to Rutgers Law School.

However, three weeks before completing her degree, Samantha Josephson went out with her friends on March 29, 2019. She booked an Uber at around 2 AM that night to return home. As she waited for her cab, she came across a car and mistook it for her Uber, proceeding to enter the vehicle belonging to Nathaniel Rowland. The latter realized the misunderstanding and immediately trapped Samantha using his childproof lock system. He then kidnapped her, and she was never seen alive again.

When her friends realized that she was nowhere to be found the next day, they reported the case to the police. After looking through the surveillance footage, they learned that she got into the wrong car and issued a BOLO or Be On the LookOut for a black Chevy Impala.

What happened to Samantha?

By the time the BOLO was issued, it was clear that Samantha Josephson had been kidnapped. Nathanial Rowland was pulled over at 4 AM on March 30, as captured on both the officer's dash camera and the body camera. Rowland got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene but was caught and arrested a few blocks away.

The footage also showed the officer searching Rowland's car and discovering Samantha Josephson's phone. He also discovered blood in the trunk so he called for backup.

Samantha Josephson's body was found 14 hours after she got into the wrong car. It was found in a field 65 miles away by turkey hunters which happened to be in a remote area near Rowland's house.

A rather gruesome revelation shocked everyone on the case it was discovered that Samantha had been stabbed 120 times. According to forensic pathologist Dr. Thomas Beaver, the attack was so vicious that he struggled to find enough blood to create a blood sample since there was just a tablespoon of blood left in her body.

When Rowland was arrested, he was not injured at all. At the trial, his former girlfriend testified that she saw him place a white sheet over his passenger seat a day after the murder, cleaning the blood off with bleach in his vehicle and on his multi-tool which was believed to be the murder weapon.

On July 27, 2021, Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Samantha Josephson, even though he did not have any history of violence prior to this event. After being convicted, he did not take the stand to defend himself and instead stated:

"I know I’m innocent but I guess what I know and what I think really doesn’t matter. I just wish the state would have done more in finding out who the actual person was instead of being satisfied with detaining me and proving my guilt."

The judge was completely satisfied with the decision against Rowland and described him as an 'emotionless killer with a depraved heart.' Nathaniel Rowland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

About ID's See No Evil

ID's See No Evil revolves around stories of crimes that have been solved with the help of surveillance cameras. Testimonies from police, eyewitnesses and families are also part of these re-enactments which are bolstered by actual security-camera footage. The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Every second of every day, millions of Americans are caught on security cameras. Most of them are honest citizens going about their daily lives. But a few are guilty of unspeakable crimes."

Catch ID's upcoming episode of See No Evil on Wednesday, June 29, at 10 PM ET.

