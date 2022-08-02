What were the names of The Eyeball Killer Charles Albright's victims?

Charles Albright, a killer with a weird fascination for eyes, landed in prison for a lifetime. In the early 90s, Albright was accused of murder by surgically removing the eyes of multiple prostitutes in Dallas, Texas.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The 57-year-old man was a former high school science teacher who owned a few pieces of property around Dallas and targeted prostitutes, ending their lives brutally with a shot to the head and mutilation. He was eventually found guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Who did Charles Albright kill and how?

Charles Albright was on a killing spree in 1991 when he murdered three women and removed their eyes. The timeline of these crimes was as follows:

On December 13, 1990, the Dallas police found the body of 33-year-old prostitute Mary Lou Pratt dumped in a field. She was naked to the waist and had been beaten and shot in the back of the head. While performing her autopsy, the medical examiners discovered that her eyes had been carefully removed, and it was as if a surgeon or someone with medical training had done it.

Two months later, on the morning of February 10, 1991, the body of 27-year-old prostitute Susan Beth Peterson was discovered on the same road as the previous victim. She was also found nearly nude and died from a shot to the head. Her eyes, too, were meticulously removed, establishing a pattern for the killer. These murders led the press to dub the killer as "The Dallas Ripper" and "The Dallas Slasher."

The third victim was found on March 19, 1991, with her naked body against a tree on a residential street, across a nearby school. 45-year-old Shirley Williams was also shot in the head, and a broken blade of an X-ACTO knife was found embedded in the skin around her right eye.

This form of mutilation became the signature of a monster, and the press then dubbed him the "Eyeball Killer."

Among these victims was 26-year-old Veronica Rodriguez, who not only knew the killer's identity but had also witnessed Pratt's murder. However, due to her usage of drugs, her story was flaky and hard to believe.

She did reveal that the man she was with one night became violent and hit her in the head with a gun, briefly knocking her out. This man later shot Pratt, which made Rodriguez run for her life and into truck driver Axton Schindler's house.

When the police started probing Schindler's background, they learned that Rodriguez had mistaken the attacker for her savior as the house where Schindler lived belonged to another man — Charles Albright. Coincidentally, these two were living near the dumping grounds for the dead prostitutes.

More evidence soon came from 37-year-old Brenda White, who said that one of her clients had tried to kill her, but she got away. The person described by Rodriguez and White fits the description of Charles Albright.

About The Eyeball Killer

Born and raised in Texas, Charles Albright was the adopted child of Fred and Delle Albright. He was impulsive from a young age and was often handed a gun to kill small animals, which would later raise his interest in taxidermy.

He was also physically and psychologically abused by his mother, and she was the one to enroll him in a course for taxidermy later. With her, he learned to skin and stuff small animals he killed but eventually got bored of them.

After being in trouble with the police several times, he came into the spotlight for the murders in the early 90s, where he was accused of murdering and surgically removing the eyes of several prostitutes working in Dallas, Texas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far