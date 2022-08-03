Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie - Who are the stars behind turtle voices?

Netflix is celebrating the return of Ninja Turtles in a brand new film, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

Based on the TV series, the film is set two years after Shredder's defeat, where the Ninja Turtles - Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey - fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species, the Krang. The film is directed by Ant Ward and Andy Suriano.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is all set to premiere on Friday, August 5 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT on Netflix. The official trailer for the film dropped last month and featured the Ninja Turtles fighting to stop the planet from alien invasion without their mystical powers.

The official synopsis for the Netflix film reads:

"The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is produced by Vladimir Radev and Andy Suriano alongside Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May as writers. It is a continuation of the TV series as the film's plot follows Leonardo being forced to lead his brothers to save the world from the Krang.

Here's a look at the voice cast of the upcoming superhero comedy film.

Ben Schwartz as Leonardo/Leo

American actor, comedian, and writer Ben Schwartz is best known for his work in Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja, DuckTales, The Other Guys, Jake and Amir, Sonic the Hedgehog films, This Is Where I Leave You, Space Force, and several other projects.

He will be voicing Leonardo/Leo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. His character is the leader of the group, often seen wearing a blue bandanna and weilding his two katanas. Schwartz also voiced the character in the TV series.

Omar Benson Miller as Raphael/Raph

Omar Benson Miller is an American actor best known for his work in CSI: Miami, Ballers, The Unicorn, Sorority Boys, 8 Mile, Transformers, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, 1982, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, among other projects.

He will be voicing Raphael/Raph in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. His character is the second oldest child, often seen wearing a red eye mask and weilding twin sai as his primary weapon. Miller also voiced the character in the TV series.

Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo/Mikey

American actor, singer, dancer, and rapper Brandon Mychal Smith is best known for his work in Phil of the Future, Starstruck, Sonny with a Chance, So Random!, The Ron Clark Story, Get on Up, One Big Happy and Let It Shine, among several other projects.

He will be voicing Michelangelo/Mikey in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. His character is the youngest of the group, often seen wearing an orange eye mask and weilding dual nunchaku. Smith also voiced the character in the TV series.

Josh Brener as Donatello/Donnie

Josh Brener is an American actor best known for his work in Maron, Silicon Valley, Star Wars Resistance, The Rumperbutts, 101 Dalmatian Street, Where's the Money and What Men Want, among other projects.

He will be voicing Donatello/Donnie in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. His character is the smartest and gentlest of his brothers, often seen wearing a purple mask over his eyes and a bō staff as his primary weapon. Brener also voiced the character in the TV series.

Other cast members of the film include Kat Graham as April O'Neil, Eric Bauza as Splinter, and Haley Joel Osment as Casey Jones.

Stream Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Friday, August 5, only on Netflix.

