What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 7 air on Showtime? Plot and more explored

Showtime's The Chi continues to have viewers glued to their screens with unexpected returns and shocking breakups in its new season.

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi follows a fateful turn of events that sends shockwaves through a community on the southside of Chicago and connects the lives of Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie, and Kevin in unexpected ways.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of The Chi Season 5.

When is Episode 7 of The Chi Season 5 expected to air?

Episode 7, Angels, is set to premiere on Sunday, August 7 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Showtime.

The series stars Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Hannaha Hall as Tiff, Iman Shumpert as Rob, Alex Hibbert as Kevin, Michael V. Epps as Jake, Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa, and Judae’a Brown as Jemma.

It also stars Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha, Birgundi Baker as Keisha, Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina, Miriam A. Hyman as Dre and Zara Primer as Lynae.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Emmett and Tiff unite as co-parents after learning unexpected news while Kiesha gets advice from her counselor. Kevin struggles to balance dating and his gaming competitions and a shocking event leaves Jemma, Papa and Jake to deal with the aftermath."

Episode 6 recap

The previous episode of The Chi Season 5, titled Bring It On Home To Me, was directed by Cierra 'Shooter' Glaudé and was written by Shaye Ogbonna. The episode revolved around Darnell telling Jada that the two need to live together and Jada wishes to get married before she lives with another man.

On the other hand, Keisha wanted to tell Tiff that she and Emmett were together. Fatima told Victor that she felt like a mistress and he did not know how to fix that. Jemma listened to Maisha's demo and offered her some constructive criticism which made the latter upset but also grateful.

Later, Jada offered to take Darnell out on a date and Kevin got an invite to play for an underground gaming group where he could make some real money. Emmett told Dom about him and Keisha getting back together. Pastor Jackson confronted Victor about his relationship with Tierra and how it was just for show.

When Kevin reached the underground Gaming Community, he was told that somebody had covered his $100 cryptocurrency entry fee. Tiff told Rob that Nuck was crazy and that he was the reason Keisha got kidnapped in the first place. Jake told Peaches that Jemma was pregnant and explained how he was too scared to tell Victor.

At the fundraiser, Roselyn displayed new building plans for ROCK, which surprised Victor and Tracy as they had no idea that Roselyn was planning to rebuild the ROCK on her own. Emmett told Keisha how badly Tiff had reacted and later Rob called Tiff out for being upset about Keisha and Emmett’s relationship.

At the end of this episode of The Chi, Jake and Jemma prepared for their big day, and Victor headed over to Peaches’ who wouldn't answer the door. When Victor gained access, he learned that Peaches wasn't in her room but had left a goodbye note for Victor and Jake.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of The Chi Season 5 will be emotional and important for Emmett and Tiff. The two have not been getting along, but EJ is important to them. They have to ensure that he always comes first.

The two learned that EJ was having a delay in learning as per his teacher, and even though she could help him, there is something more that needs to be done at home and they have to figure it out.

Watch Episode 7 of The Chi Season 5 on Sunday, August 7 on Showtime.

