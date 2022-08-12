What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 air on Starz? Release date, trailer and more explored

The Thomas' have returned with a brand new season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Created by Sascha Penn, the series is set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991. It revolved around Kannan Stark, who turns out to be a dealer. Power Book III: Raising Kanan chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark as he gets into the drug game.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of the crime drama.

When is Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan expected to air?

Season 2 of Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 9:00PM ET/PT. The upcoming season stars Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raq, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, London Brown as Marvin, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard and Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads:

"These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own."

Other cast members of the series include Krystal Joy as Renée Timmons, Omar Dorse. as Cartier 'Duns' Fareed, Paulina Singer as a singer, Antonio Ortiz as Famous, Sistars KJ Smith as Palomar and LeToya Luckett as Kenya.

Season 1 recap

The first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan was an exploration of betrayals, secrets, lies, and the ways in which they fester, metastasize and ultimately erupt. The overarching theme of this first season was, "You reap what you sow." In other words, actions can have consequences.

Every character in the series was hiding something - from the world, from each other, from themselves. As the story unfolded, they each had to grapple with the unintended and destructive consequences of the information they had withheld.

While the ways in which these betrayals, secrets, and lies manifest themselves may differ, one truth remains constant: No one can be trusted in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. And nothing is ever as it appears.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for the upcoming season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan dropped last month and depicted a lot of external and internal struggles Raq, Kanan, and the rest of the family will have to go through. The season will pick up right after season 1 and will see Kanan returning to his family in Queens. His illusions regarding the glamor of his family’s lifestyle and his relationship with his mother shattered.

The second season of the show will centre on Kanan's relationship with Detective Howard, the officer he shot and left for dead. It will also examine how the Detective balances his responsibilities to the police force and Kanan, whom he knows is his biological son. Fans of the show can expect to see more of the Unique and New Jersey Mafia in Season 2 as well.

The series explores themes of identity, violence, legacy, and also deep dives into the very pathology of the family. In an increasingly fractious world, families may often feel like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord.The series is executively produced by Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

Catch Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz from Sunday, August 14.

