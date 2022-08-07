What time will Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8 air on Hulu? Details explored

The podcast trio is all set to return with a brand new episode and investigation in the upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the plot follows three strangers, Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora, who hold a shared interest in a true-crime podcast while investigating cases in their own building.

The second season of the series revolves around the murder of board president Bunny Folger, for which Charles, Oliver and Mabel are publicly implicated. Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the mystery-comedy series.

When is Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 expected to air?

Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, August 9 at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Hulu, Disney Plus, and Hotstar. The second season of the series stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows and Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"A blackout throws the city into chaos; as the trio races to save a loved one from the killer, other Arconia residents begin to explore unexpected connections in the midst of darkness, all enhanced by Gut Milk and a yodel or two."

Only Murders in the Building is executively produced by Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and John Hoffman.

Recap of Episode 7

The previous episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, titled Flipping the Pieces, was directed by Chris Teague alongside Stephen Markley & Ben Philippe as writers. The episode revolved around a series of flashbacks about Mabel's relationship with her father before his death due to cancer.

Following the subway incident, Mabel woke up in Theo's apartment with no memory of the attack and learned that her bag was missing. Theo explained to her through writing that he was on the subway too and saw what went down, so he brought Mabel home after she passed out.

He then showed Mabel an employee badge from Coney Island that the murderer had dropped by mistake and the two went over to investigate. Mabel was able to recover her bag before the assailant discovered her, but found the matchbook gone. Meanwhile, Detective Williams visited Charles and Oliver, who revealed that they had the murder knife and handed it over for analysis.

After fleeing from Coney Island, Mabel forgave Theo for Zoe's death and remembered the night of Bunny's murder, realizing she saw someone escaping from her apartment.

Later, she reunited with Charles and Oliver and showed Charles a picture of Lucy that she found in her bag. Fearing Lucy was the killer's next target, Charles tried to call her, but the call was cut off when a blackout hit the city.

More about the upcoming episode

The official trailer for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building dropped in June, followed by its by the end of June. The season will have a total of 10 episodes and was recently renewed for a third season.

The upcoming episode of the series, titled Hello, Darkness, might create peril for Charles, Oliver and Mabel, especially if someone is after three as they search for Bunny's killer. The plot seems to be caught in the crosshairs now that Charles’ former stepdaughter Lucy is involved.

Only Murders in the Building is produced by Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, and Kristin Bernstein. Watch the upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Tuesday, August 9 on Hulu, Disney Plus, and Hotstar

