What time will American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 5 air on Hulu? Details explored

Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2 is back next week with yet another horrifying episode that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, the series revolves around each episode being a different horror story. It is known for various installments added like a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the horror series.

When is Episode 5 of American Horror Stories Season 2 expected to air?

Episode 5 of American Horror Stories Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18 at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Hulu and Disney+. The series is executively produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Loni Peristere, and Manny Coto.

The series stars Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Naomi Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Nico Greetham, Chad James Buchanan, Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, and many more.

Episode 4 recap

The previous episode of American Horror Stories Season 2, titled Milkmaids, was directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda and written by Our Lady J. It aired on Thursday, August 11, and was set in 18th-century New England, where a village was devastated by smallpox.

Thomas tells Walter, the village pastor, of rumors that smallpox could be cured by eating the hearts of recently deceased victims.

Walter follows Thomas' advice and encourages his congregation to follow suit. The locals shun Celeste, a prostitute who had tried to warn them that Walter was corrupt. She takes refuge with a milkmaid named Delilah, and the two begin a relationship.

Delilah realizes that she and Celeste had previously contracted cowpox and had gotten immune to smallpox. As villagers eat hearts straight from the corpses of the dead, Delilah begs them to stop and offers them milk from an infected cow to protect against the disease.

Walter publicly denounces her, assaults Celeste, and stabs Thomas, who reveals that Celeste is the mother of his son Edward. Delilah kills Walter but is also killed by Thomas before he dies from his injuries. Edward, unaware that Celeste is his biological mother, repeats Walter's statement that the milkmaid is unclean and cuts out her heart to eat.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 is titled Bloody Mary and is written by Angela L. Harvey. Viewers can expect the same sort of sinister story they have been watching for the past 1 season. The episode will build the story, give core content, and successfully spook the viewer into their skins.

American Horror Stories is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. This version of the series is a weekly anthology one featuring a different horror story for each episode. While the first season had seven episodes, the second season will have a total of eight episodes.

Stream the brand new episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, August 18, on Hulu and Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht