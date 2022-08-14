What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10 air on The CW? Release date, plot and more explored

A brand new episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 is all set to premiere on Monday, August 15 on the CW and CW App after the last episode saw Liz trapped in her own mind.

Developed by Carina Adly Mackenzie, the series is the second television adaptation of the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It follows Liz Ortecho, who falls in love with a teenage alien, Max Evans, and promises to protect his secret. But things take a different turn when a violent attack reveals the existence of other aliens, threatening Max's life.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4.

When is Episode 10 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 expected to air?

Episode 10 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 titled Down in a Hole is all set to premiere on Monday, August 15 at 8:00 pm ET on CW and CW App. The series stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The recurring cast includes Carlos Compean, Riley Voelkel, Tanner Novlan, Sibongile Mlambo and Quentin Plair.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Max and Rosa begin to uncover what Liz has been hiding, which leads Liz to make a rash decision; Michael and Maria struggle as the trail to locate their missing friends runs cold."

Roswell, Mexico is executively produced by Carina Adly MacKenzie, Kevin Kelly Brown, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender and Julie Plec.

What happened in episode 9 of Roswell, New Mexico?

The previous episode of Roswell, Mexico Season 4, titled Wild Wild West, was directed by Michael Trevino, with Leah Longoria and Onalee Hunter Hughes as writers. The episode aired on August 8 and focused on Liz's journey through her own mind.

After Shivani dropped the canister in the mist, it led to Liz overdosing and caused her body to shut down. While her friends were trying to save her, she was trapped in her own mind. When Max became trapped with Liz, he tried to come with Isobel into the mindscape, which made the situation even more tense.

While Kyle was still in Mexico, Michael had to figure out how to counteract the poison that was attacking Liz. He was overwhelmed and reeling from the urge to simply go and save Alex. However, talking to Rosa helped Michael and made him realize that he did not need to make things worse in an attempt to fix things.

At the end of this episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, Michael was able to help Liz after all. Rosa called on Heath for guidance and felt a connection with Liz. However, Liz's mindscape found her in a wild, wild west scenario where she was fighting the version of herself that she had been keeping at bay. This was the side that would do anything to improve the scientific discoveries she was making.

Isobel felt guilty over Max getting trapped inside the mindscape and having a moving conversation with Maria. While viewers did not see Kyle physically, he made an appearance in Liz's mindscape as a horse, signifying that he was a reliable friend.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The trailer for the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 saw Max and Rosa catch onto Liz's secrets and push her into making impulsive choices. The episode, titled Down in a Hole, was directed by Aprill Winney, alongside Ashley Charbonnet and Sarah Tarkoff as writers.

On the other hand, Michael and Maria can be seen working with Kyle to search for their friends. Bonnie and Dallas were also seen together in the promo video, but there was no sign of Alex with them as Maria unlocked a portal to their dimension.

Catch the latest episode of Roswell, New Mexico on CW and CW App on Monday, August 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora