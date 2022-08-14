What time will City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 3 air on Showtime? Release date and more explored

Ward and Rohr are back this Sunday with a brand new episode of the popular crime drama, City on a Hill.

Created by Charlie MacLean, the series is based on a story by Ben Affleck and MacLean. The premise of City on a Hill is set in early 1990s Boston, where Decourcy Ward, an attorney, and Jackie Rohr, a corrupt FBI veteran, form an unlikely bond. Together, the two take on a case that changes the city's entire criminal justice system - taking down a family of armed car robbers from Charlestown.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of City on a Hill Season 3.

When is Episode 4 of City on a Hill Season 3 expected to air?

Episode 4 of City on a Hill Season 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 10 pm ET/ PT on Showtime. It is also available to stream on Hotstar.

The series stars Kevin Bacon as FBI Agent Jackie, Aldis Hodge as Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward, Jonathan Tucker as Frankie, Mark O'Brien as Jimmy, Lauren E. Banks as Siobhan Quay, Amanda Clayton as Cathy, Jere Shea as Detective Hank, Kevin Chapman as Detective Dickie, and Jill Hennessy as Jenny.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Vying to become Boston’s next DA, Decourcy takes on a murky case involving a murdered police officer. He recruits the help of Caysen, who is becoming increasingly alienated from the officers in his unit. As the Drydens try to solve their Victoria problem, the Rohrs drop Benedetta off for her freshman year at NYU. They return empty nesters but to no peace and quiet. When Siobhan receives a distressing phone call, a dark secret resurfaces."

The recurring cast of City on a Hill includes Cathy Moriarty as Dottie Ryan, Rory Culkin as Clay Roach, Kevin Dunn as District Attorney Nathan Rey, Vincent Elbaz as Officer Hugo Rhys, Mark Ryder as Father Diarmuid Doyle, Sarah Shahi as Rachel Benham, Jimmy Cummings as Tommy Hayes, Georgina Reilly as Corie Struthers, James Remar as Richard "Richy" Ryan, Gloria Reuben as Eloise Hastings, Kathryn Erbe as Sue Stanton and Ernie Hudson as Franklin Ward.

Recap of Episode 2

The previous episode of City on a Hill Season 3, titled A Program of Complete Disorder, was directed by Christoph Schrewe and written by J.M. Holmes. It aired on Sunday, August 7, and featured Jackie driving to work where he tried to find out what really happened to Dominique, but failed.

He then approached two FBI agents and helped them with one of his old cases and since everything was transactional for Jackie Rohr, he used this exchange to get the information he was seeking. Meanwhile, Victoria shut herself in her room before making an escape with Moustafa's help.

Ward was still at his father’s home and was unable to accept his father’s decision of not wanting to seek treatment. He fought Louie about his penchant for going after police officers and Franklin intervened. He told his sons that they were so wrapped up in their own worlds that they did not even consider that they both could be right.

He urged Louie to think about the whole city and country, not just his immediate circle, and understand that there were problems with the establishment. Franklin then turned his focus to Ward and told him that it was hubris on his part to think that he could usher in real change in Boston.

On the other hand, at the initiative where Jenny volunteered, she kept bumping into Doyle. Doyle had no idea about the history between Jenny and her father and concluded that Jenny must be lacking a good relationship with the man. Much to Jenny’s horror, Doyle showed up at her doorstep with her father one day and invited himself in. He prowled around Jenny’s house as if he owned the place which made Jenny angry and attacked him, forcing Doyle to intervene.

Meanwhile, Siobhan continued to struggle with her trauma as she prepared to take on the powerful company running Big Dig. One night, she woke up from a nightmare and tried to reach out to Ward for comfort before realizing that he was still at his father’s home. Ward tried changing his father’s mind about treatment but failed again and he later died that night.

Elsewhere in City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 2, Chris Caysen attacked Rick Dunleavy. Victoria’s whereabouts became the prevalent mystery of the episode after she ran away from her home. Jackie visited the boy at his college and threatened him but got nothing of importance, making him realize that Moustafa really loved Victoria.

Later, during a conversation with Letitia, Jackie realized that he had made a fundamental error in his investigation. Dominique was Victoria’s only friend besides Moustafa and it made sense that she would be at Dominique’s apartment.

Jackie brought both the girl and the evidence and the wine bottle that Sinclair brought with him when he went to see Dominique before her death, back to his employer. Towards the end of City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 2, Sinclair gave him a BMW car to buy Jackie's silence.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The official trailer for the upcoming episode of City on a Hill Season 3, titled Speak When You're Angry, will focus on Jenny not telling Jackie about Father Diarmuid bringing her father over to see her and then Jackie attacking him. Sinclair may order Veronica to be sent away for three months to London and she might threaten to go to the police if he forces her to leave.

The series is executively produced by Chuck MacLean, Tom Fontana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Aldis Hodge, and Kevin Bacon.

Watch Episode 3 of City on a Hill Season 3 on Sunday, August 14 on Showtime and Hotstar.

Edited by R. Elahi