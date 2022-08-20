Echoes Episode 4 review: Did Gina frame Leni? (Spoilers)

Things are getting messier and more confusing as Netflix's Echoes progresses with its tension-filled plot.

The Michelle Monaghan-starring series follows identical twins, Leni and Gina, and their dangerous secret: the two have secretly swapped lives since they were kids and were living a double life as adults where they shared two homes, two husbands and a child.

However, their world is thrown into disarray when one of them goes missing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers.

Echoes Episode 4 recap and review: Murders everywhere

Episode 4 of Netflix's Echoes, titled Body, was written by Quinton Peeples. It opened with Leni screaming into the darkness as she looked for Mattie, who ran over and told her mother about saying goodbye to Gina.

Charlie too then headed after his wife to the hotel. The twins somehow seemed happy and okay about messing with their husbands and Charlie didn’t seem concerned either.

The next morning, smoke was seen in the distance and when Jack and Leni went over to investigate, they learned that the smoke was coming from a burnt car, which contained a burnt body. As per Sheriff Floss, the corpse was Dylan James' and also shared that he was slashed with a knife across the abdomen before he died from the fire.

Floss then questioned Jack's bruise on the forehead, which he blamed on a horse. Gina had disappeared once again and Floss wanted to know her whereabouts as everyone was a suspect in her eyes.

An odd match

When they were left alone, Jack and Leni had a deeper discussion. Although it is odd to see the couple together as the two hold so many secrets from each other, them being together is no less than a miracle.

Leni learned that Jack's bruise was from an altercation he had with Towers and Payne over the stolen foal and Jack owed them $75k plus interest, which he just couldn't afford.

Later in Echoes, Jack was arrested as his tire tracks matched the ones found at the crime scene and the police also found vials of ketamine from Jack’s office on Dylan. However, Leni's father accused her of being a possible killer as she too had access to the truck and ketamine.

The escapist

Leni's father then received a phone call saying that Gina was in the hospital and that after Lena, Charlie, and Victor drove over, Gina had escaped. As per the doctor, she was disoriented and bleeding when she arrived. Instead of searching the vicinity with Charlie, Lena decided to go over to the station and help with her husband's release.

Jack then admitted to being broke and having to pay the crooked ranchers Towers and Payne, so Leni assured him that she would take care of the situation. Gina then called Leni and told her that Towers and Payne were after her and that she needed Leni’s help.

The two agreed on meeting at Dylan’s grandmother’s house but when Leni arrived, Georgia explained that the thugs chased Gina away.

Guilty as charged

Leni then managed to meet up with Towers and Payne at their office and pass them the $60k check. The two were unaware of Jack's police situation and tried to intimidate Leni by insinuating another kidnapping. She defended herself and managed to flee the premises. She then tried calling Gina but she refused to answer her phone.

The police then pulled Leni over for an arrest, not for speeding but for murdering Dylan. Back at the station, Floss laid out all the evidence for Leni to see, a.k.a. photographs of her transaction with Towers and Payne.

Floss then brought out the knife and broken knife handle from her car. It was then revealed that Gina helped them track Leni down and framed her sister for the murder.

Criminal minds

This episode of Echoes centered on the discovery of Dylan's body. This unique murder brought about several possible suspects and opened up the case further as viewers delved deeper into this mysterious criminal mindset of the twins.

Leni was hoping to find her missing sister, who really just wanted to get off the grid, while Gina had plans of her own.

Stream Echoes on Netflix.

