What time will Michelle Monaghan's Echoes Season 1 air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix is all set to premiere a new thriller miniseries, Echoes, in the coming week, bringing together an interesting cast of Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, and Daniel Sunjata in the leading roles. The Australian series will be seven episodes long, and will premiere on August 19, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT/3.00 AM EST.

Written and created by Vanessa Gazy, the show will follow two identical twin sisters who have lived a double life by switching places with each other since their childhood. Their terrifying secret soon turns into a big problem when one of them goes missing. Echoes is a limited-edition "mystery-thriller" series. Netflix will release all seven episodes of the show at once. There will be no second season.

Read on for more details about Echoes.

Echoes promo: A dark premise about a dark secret

The dark-themed promo for the upcoming Netflix show hints at a hastily paced premise surrounding a big secret. The series appears to devote a significant amount of time to delving into the big secret that Gina and Leni (both played by Michelle Monaghan) keep hidden from the rest of the world. Moreover, the entire trailer has an eerie undertone, something the series will most likely replicate for most of its runtime.

The trailer also revealed the crisis. It also suggests a possible antagonist who is aware of the secret and may be behind the whole thing. When Leni goes missing, the sisters' world is turned upside down. Gina is also seen in one scene speculating about her sister's death.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Leni and Gina Dimitri are identical twins, and as twins, they have developed their own way of sharing everything, however, their childhood games evolve into a more sinister pass time with the twins swapping elements from their lives with each other even as they grow into adulthood.

What dangerous secrets do they have hidden behind the duplicitous double lives they now lead, and when one of the twins goes missing, will their house of lies collapse destroying everyone that surrounds them?"

Alongside Michelle Monaghan’s appearance, the show stars veterans like Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata. It also stars Ali Stroker as Claudia, Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck, Tyner Rushing as Maria McCleary, Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James, Madison Abbott as Young Leni, Victoria Abbott as Young Gina, Maddie Nichols as Natasha, and Onye Eme-Akwari as Beau McMillan.

Prue @alyne_MB



Reason to Watch: Tony winner Ali Stroker will play Claudia, the sister of the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home.



#MattBomer

#MichelleMonaghan

#AliStroker D-6 til Aug. 19th #Echoes premiere.Reason to Watch: Tony winner Ali Stroker will play Claudia, the sister of the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home. D-6 til Aug. 19th #Echoes premiere. Reason to Watch: Tony winner Ali Stroker will play Claudia, the sister of the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home.#MattBomer#MichelleMonaghan#AliStroker https://t.co/0WjfZ3TSL5

Creator Vanessa Gazy also worked as an executive producer for Echoes, alongside Brian Yorkey, Imogen Banks, and Quinton Peeples. Yorkey and Peeples will serve as showrunners for the mystery thriller miniseries.

When will Echoes premiere on Netflix?

The upcoming thriller miniseries will drop o August 19, 2022. It will consist of seven episodes, all of which will drop on Netflix at once. It will drop at 3.00 AM EST/ 12.00 AM PT. The release time for other countries will vary according to the timezone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal