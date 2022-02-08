How did 'Power Book II: Ghost' end? Daniel Bellomy dissects Zeke's death and whether his character returns

Power Book II: Ghost ended its incredible Season 2 with a bang. Being the last episode of one of the primary showrunners, the finale lived up to its hype and delivered a fantastic episode, leaving the viewers craving for more.

rig @amrigofficial #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 season 2 was no doubt one of the best seasons of a television series I have EVER watched. The writing was incredible. The acting was great and now they have us FIENDING for season 3. Big ups to the Power Universe man! #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 season 2 was no doubt one of the best seasons of a television series I have EVER watched. The writing was incredible. The acting was great and now they have us FIENDING for season 3. Big ups to the Power Universe man!

One constant thing throughout the episode was the element of shock: brutal deaths, unexpected twists, and a fascinating plot summed up the excellent episode. Among the major events, Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross's (played by Daniel Bellomy) death was the most shocking one. Actor Daniel Bellomy recently shared his thoughts with Deadline regarding the role.

It is a well-known fact that Zeke is a favorite character of Power Book II: Ghost fans. Read on to learn more about his death in season 2, episode 10, and a possible return to the show.

'Power Book II: Ghost' finale: The death of innocence

Though young Zeke's death is shocking to most viewers, it is not new in the Power series. Previously, Power killed off Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) twin sister, Raina (Donshea Hopkins), in Season 4. It is made quite evident by the showrunners that innocents do not survive in the dark and corrupt world of Power Book II: Ghost.

In the final episode of Power Book II: Ghost, Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) mistook the identity of Zeke for Dante “Mecca” Spears (Daniel Sunjata) and shot him in cold blood. Recently, Mecca was revealed as Zeke's father in a shocking twist. This episode also contained the death of Mecca at the hands of Monet (Mary J. Bilge).

It is not nearly as sad as Zeke's death, with some fans even rooting for Monet in her quest to end Mecca. Mecca's death was, however, brutal, with Monet shooting him between his eyes. This was also the primary showrunner for writer Courtney Kemp's final episode. Fans will say that she did deliver an epic finale before she left the show for good.

Salvation through death: Bellomy's take on Zeke's death

Bellomy was more surprised than the viewers when it came to Zeke's death. The young actor was not aware of this plot point until very recently. Speaking to Deadline, he said:

"Usually when a character’s journey is coming to a close on Power, they tell you about in the middle of the prior episode. It’s Power, and it’s a game.”

Bellomy commented on the same interview, saying that Zeke was innocent. If he had stayed alive, he would have most probably become corrupt too. Bellomy would have liked to see Zeke leave the world of crime and power and find his ground. When that is not a possibility, only through death, Zeke could escape this fate.

Speaking about this, the actor said:

"And he would’ve been chasing that truth from her forever. At that moment, death was his salvation. This is a world where innocents cannot survive. He was enslaved to his family in terms of, if you remember in Season 1, we talk about how Monet’s word is the law. Sometimes people are just that good and just want to lift people. He paid for that."

Power Book II: Ghost seems to have complicated the plot to a huge extent. It is barely a place for characters like Zeke. The repercussions of his death will come next season when the show returns. But it is still a question whether Zeke will return.

Will Zeke return in the next season of Power Book II: Ghost?

No official confirmation has been made regarding special appearances from Zeke in the next season of Power Book II: Ghost. But Daniel Bellomy has his take on this matter. He believes that Zeke returning in the form of a ghost or memory defeats the purpose of his death.

“I don’t want him to come back as a ghost because I feel like then Monet still gets to have him, and she doesn’t deserve that... His family doesn’t deserve to have him back as a ghost. They should be left searching for him because they don’t believe he’s gone."

So you can expect this to be the final appearance of Zeke. It is tragic, but it is the reality now. The show will return soon with a new season. It has thankfully given the fans a lot to ponder on during this gap.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can catch on with all the episodes of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz until the show returns. Stay tuned for more updates.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by R. Elahi