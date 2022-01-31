'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 2 Episode 9 preview — One away from the finale

Power Book II: Ghost has been a brilliant ride till now. With only one episode to go before the big finale takes place, it is time for fans to get excited. The premise of the final episode also seems very interesting, with more than a couple of significant events ready to unravel.

The previous episode of the show left fans with a lot to ponder. This is one of the most exciting parts of the upcoming episode, titled "A Fair Fight?"

The end of the previous episode saw some jaw-dropping drama, with Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) being asked to leave her house and the death of Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd).

Read on to know all about the upcoming episode of Power Book II: Ghost, i.e., Season 2 Episode 9.

"A Fair Fight?" promo: The secrets of Carrie's death?

The promo for this episode was released recently, and it hints at another fascinating premise. The episode appears to be another intense one.

The big question in the next episode will be if Carrie's death was simply suicide. It appears so in the final moments of Episode 8. However, when you know the show better, it is easy to suspect that there is some greater meaning or missing detail.

The official synopsis released by Starz for Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9 reads:

"Tariq's fate lies in the hands of Tate; Monet's choices feel out of her control; she must rely on Mecca to help salvage the pieces of her family; Mecca plays his hand to put Monet right where he wants her."

Viewers know from the previous episode that Monet's secrets are now out in the open. This also means that she may not be safe for long. Moreover, even her family may also be in danger.

Monet may also have a hand in Carrie's death, given the circumstances that have been building up over the past episodes.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9 release date

The latest episode will premiere on January 30 at 8 pm ET on the Starz channel. It can also be streamed on the official streaming service of Starz. Stay tuned for more updates.

