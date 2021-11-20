Where to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2? Release date, trailer, and more about crime-drama series

Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off to the Power franchise. Its first season, which came out last year, turned out to be a hit and now, season 2 is on its way to air on STARZ.

The upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), who was seen going deep into the underworld last season. Now, his past crimes will come back to haunt him.

Will Tariq be able to get out of the mess while protecting his family? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the release date and trailer of Power Book II: Ghost.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premieres on November 21

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. The premiere date of Power Ghost is November 21 on STARZ.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for different streaming services like YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling. Viewers can also watch the latest episode on the website by registering to the show’s page.

Tariq is seen drifting into the underworld in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 trailer

The network dropped the thriller series' trailer last month, and it has surpassed seven million views with 19K likes and zero dislikes.

Power Book II: Ghost trailer begins with a flashback from the previous season. Tariq, who was forced to shoot his professor Jabari Reynolds, is now haunted by his actions. While cops are investigating to find the killer, Tariq is drifting toward the dark world.

As his mother Tasha is in witness protection, Tariq will do anything to protect his family, even if it means rejoining the business with those wielding power and influence.

What to expect from the STARZ series?

The upcoming show will feature Tariq dealing with the consequences of brushing shoulders with the underworld. We'll have to wait and see if he can find a way to save himself and his family or if his NBA dreams and future get destroyed.

Titled "Free Will is Never Free," the synopsis of Power Book II: Ghost's first episode reads:

“Tariq tries to resume his normal college life; Brayden provides Tariq an escape; Monet makes plans for the business to protect her children; Cane seeks out a new family to take the streets for himself.”

Fans loved the first season, which was filled with suspense and drama, and are eagerly awaiting the second season of Power Book II: Ghost to premiere soon.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 can be expected to be similar to the first season, but with an extra dose of thrill that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

The cast of the crime-drama series includes Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick), Mary J Blige (Monet), Shane Johnson (Cooper), Gianni Paolo (Brayden), Daniel Sunjata (Mecca), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Tameika) and Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru).

Edited by Prem Deshpande