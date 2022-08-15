Echoes Season 1 cast: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, and others to star in Netflix series

Netflix's anticipated thriller miniseries, Echoes, is all set to make its debut later this month. From the desk of Vanessa Gazy, the series will chronicle the lives of two identical twins with a dangerous secret. Slated to be seven episodes long, Echoes will premiere on August 19, 2022, on Netflix.

Netflix released show's trailer earlier this month, which hints at a dark premise filled with mysteries and twists. The synopsis for the limited series states that the plot will revolve around two sisters, Gina and Leni, who have secretly swapped places since their childhood, culminating in a double life as adults. But this arrangement soon backfires when one of the twins goes missing. This interesting premise is aided by a talented cast comprising Michelle Monaghan, Daniel Sunjata, and Matt Bomer, among others.

Read on for more details about the cast of Echoes.

Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina

Michelle Lynn Monaghan will play the role of twins Leni and Gina. She will be the protagonist of the show.

Monaghan was born in Winthrop, Iowa, and is of Irish and German descent. She studied journalism at Chicago's Columbia College. During her time in college, she took up modeling on the side. In 1999, she moved to New York to pursue modeling. Monaghan made her TV debut in 2000 with Young Americans.

Her other works include Boston Public, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Mission: Impossible III, and Gone Baby Gone, among many others.

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck

Matt Bomer will star in Echoes opposite Monaghan. Bomer will play the husband of one of the sisters, Leni.

The popular actor was born in Webster Groves, Greater St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he studied Fine Arts. He later moved to New York to try out his luck in acting. His first break came in All my Children. He followed it up with a recurring role in Guiding Light. His other works include Tru Calling (2003), Chuck (2007), Traveler (2007), and White Collar (2009).

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport

Daniel Sunjata will appear as Gina's husband in Echoes. He will also star opposite Monaghan.

Daniel Sunjata is a well-known face in the TV world owing to his appearance in FX's Rescue Me. Sunjata was born in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a Fine Arts degree. He made his debut with the play Take Me Out. He further appeared in Manifest, Notorious, Graceland, Gone, and The Front, among many others.

Other cast members of Echoes

The other cast members in the upcoming Netflix show comprise Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss, Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck, Tyner Rushing as Maria McCleary, Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James, Madison Abbott as Young Leni, Victoria Abbott as Young Gina, Maddie Nichols as Natasha, and Onye Eme-Akwari as Beau McMillan.

Echoes will drop all seven episodes on August 19, 2022, on Netflix.

