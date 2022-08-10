Cosmic Love Season 1 cast list: Who stars in Prime Video dating show and where to follow them on Instagram?

Cosmic Love, a highly intriguing and refreshing new reality series, will make its arrival exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 12, at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

Acclaimed writers Ophira and Tali Edut, known as 'The AstroTwins,' will serve as the astrologers for the reality match-making show. They will provide the show's singles with guidance at every step of the first season along with the Astro Chamber. Canadian-American actress Cree Summer has voiced the incredibly interesting Astro Chamber.

Prime Video's official synopsis for Cosmic Love Season 1 reads:

"In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth).

It continues to add:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?"

The lead cast list of the show includes Maria Rodriguez as the Earth element, Connor Shennan as the Air element, Phoebe Davis as the Fire element and Noel Allen as the Water element.

The other sixteen singles on the cast also include Adrianna Raphaela, Christopher Jones, Ana Miranda, Caleb McDonnell, Chris Ragusa and Christopher J. Essex. It also has Danae DeSpain, David Christopher, Darren Hopes, Jasmine Rodulfo, Javier McIntosh, Jazmin Potts, Morgan Raphael and Phillip Newhard among others.

Let's jump right in and find out all about the lead cast members of the reality series and where one can follow them on Instagram.

The cast list of Cosmic Love Season 1 and their Instagram handles

Maria Rodriguez as the Earth element - @xmariasbeautyparty

Talented and gorgeous, 28-year-old Maria Rodriguez has Puerto Rican and Dominican roots. She is set to be one of the lead cast members of the show. Maria is incredibly loyal to her roots and is known to be a perfectionist.

The hard-working make-up artist is a Capricorn, according to the Zodiac and is also the owner of several successful businesses. One of these includes her own brand called M Beauty Party.

It would be interesting to see if Maria will find her perfect match or not.

Viewers who want updates on her life and what she does, can follow her on Instagram @xmariasbeautyparty.

Connor Shennan as the air element - @shennanconnor

Connor Shennan, 27, is originally from Michigan and is one of the lead cast members of Cosmic Love Season 1.

The professional firefighter currently lives in Phoenix and is a Gemini who loves sports, music and the outdoors and is looking for a "twin flame."

Viewers are probably waiting eagerly to see how the journey of love will turn out for this handsome firefighter. They can follow Connor on Instagram @shennanconnor.

Phoebe Davis as the fire element - @flexingphoebs

The fierce and bold 28-year-old Phoebe Davis is originally from Spokane in Washington and is one of the lead members of Cosmic Love.

Davis is a Leo who is currently living in San Diego and works as a model and fitness competitor and is also a successful entrepreneur. She is the owner of a marketing business and her own brand called Flexing Phoebs.

Watch her love journey unfold in Cosmic Love Season 1 and she can be followed @flexingphoebs on Instagram.

Noel Allen as the water element - @superfitnoel

A 31-year-old, Noel Allen, who originally hails from New Jersey, is incredibly romantic and super fit. He is set to be one of the lead cast members of the new series.

A Pisces, according to the Zodiac, Allen currently lives in Tampa, where he is a professional nutrition coach and personal trainer. He is known to be quite caring and artistic.

Viewers can follow him on @superfitnoel on Instagram.

List of the other sixteen singles with their Instagram handles:

Adrianna Raphaela - @Theblueprintdree__ Ana Miranda - @anasworld19 Caleb McDonnell - @theblackirishrealtor Christopher Jones - @chrisj2x Christopher J. Essex - @christopherjessex Chris Ragusa - @chrisragusaa Danae DeSpain - @danaedespain Darren Hopes - @darren_hopes4 David Christopher - @david_christopher_official Jasmine Rodulfo - @jasmineelynn Javier McIntosh - @javiermcintosh Jazmin Potts - @jazz.thegem Morgan Raphael - @morganraphael Phillip Newhard - @prince_phillip_5 Theresa Vongkhamchanh - @theresavoguekhamchanh Yana Orlova - @champagneyaniii

Don't forget to catch Cosmic Love Season 1, airing on Friday, August 12, 2022, on Prime Video.

