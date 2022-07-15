Prime Video's Don't Make Me Go: Who is Mia Isaac and where have you seen her before?

Don't Make Me Go is a brand new dramedy movie starring Mia Isaac and John Cho that will debut this Friday, July 15, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video. Vera Herbert is the writer of the adventure comedy-drama, and Hannah Marks has served as the director.

American actress Mia Isaac will be seen portraying the lead character Wally Park, the daughter of Max Park, played by critically acclaimed Asian American actor John Cho.

The official synopsis for the latest Prime Video dramedy movie, Don't Make Me Go, states:

"When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago."

The official synopsis further says:

"A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride."

It seems like young actress Mia Isaac is all set to take on an emotionally heavy and complicated role in the new movie. Since the trailer launch for the dramedy movie, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actress in this complex role.

Ahead of the premiere of Don't Make Me Go on the popular streaming platform Prime Video, let's find out about Mia Isaac and her work life.

Know all about Mia Isaac before the release of Don't Make Me Go on Amazon Prime Video: She initially struggled with auditions

Mia Isaac is a supremely talented 18-year-old young American actress, model, writer, and director, who will be seen taking up the lead role of Wally Park in Don't Make Me Go. Since childhood, Mia has always aspired to establish herself as a successful actress in the acting industry.

However, she has struggled while auditioning for various roles. In an interview, the young actress said, while talking about her audition days:

"It was hard for me, because a lot of times, I would send in things and I’d never hear back,...After a while, it felt like I was putting in all of this really hard work and just throwing it into this black hole where it would disappear. I struggled with it a lot because it felt like a pipe dream." (Via W Magazine)

Mia Isaac has also expressed her gratitude for landing a fantastic opportunity like Don't Make Me Go. While talking about her work experience with co-actor John Cho, she said:

"(She) clung to him for guidance and for someone to look up to...(Cho showed) the kind of love that a parent shows their child....I felt scared in a lot of ways, and he made me feel really comfortable," (Via W Magazine)

The young actress can also be seen in other noteworthy movies, including Lovestruck, The Quaranteens, The Cancel Club, and You Could Have Done Better. She will also be seen playing the role of Rowan in the highly intriguing upcoming comedy movie Not Okay.

Don't forget to catch Mia Isaac in the much-awaited adventure comedy-drama movie Don't Make Me Go, premiering on Prime Video this Friday, July 15, 2022.

