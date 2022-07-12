Don't Make Me Go cast list: John Cho, Mia Isaac and others to star in Prime Video dramedy

Prime Video's new family adventure drama, Don't Make Me Go, will premiere on the platform on Friday, July 15, 2022. The film is about the heartwarming story of a father and daughter who set off on a road trip after the father finds out he has a brain tumor.

The film stars John Cho and Mia Isaac in the lead roles, along with many others as part of the supporting cast. Read onto find out more details about the cast of the film.

Prime Video's Don't Make Me Go cast list: John Cho and others star in adventure drama

1) John Cho as Max Park

John Cho plays the main role of Max Park, a man who sets off on a life-changing road trip with his daughter after finding out he has a brain tumor.

Cho looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the various shades of his character with astonishing effortlessness. He has appeared in several acclaimed and popular films over the years, like Columbus, the Harold & Kumar series, and the iconic Star Trek series.

2) Mia Isaac as Wally Park

Mia Isaac portrays the role of Max's daughter, Wally Park. Isaac's onscreen chemistry with John Cho is one of the highlights of the trailer. She excels in dramatic moments, displaying a remarkable level of restraint and emotional depth that elevates her character.

Isaac also has another film lined up for release this month, titled Not Okay, starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien in pivotal roles.

3) Kaya Scodelario as Annie

Noted Brazilian-British actress Kaya Scodelario essays the character of Annie in Don't Make Me Go.

Scodelario is best known for her roles in the teen comedy show, Skins, Wuthering Heights, the Maze Runner franchise, and many more. She also appeared in the Sean McNamara-directorial, The King's Daughter, alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in key supporting roles, including:

Josh Thomson as Guy Connell

Stefania LaVie Owen as Sandra

Otis Dhanji as Glenn

Mitchell Hope as Rusty

Jen Van Epps as Nicole,

The movie is directed by Hannah Marks, with the screenplay written by Vera Herbert.

A quick look at Don't Make Me Go plot and trailer

Don't Make Me Go focuses on a father and daughter who share a special bond. The two go on a road trip after the father finds out he has a brain tumor and doesn't have a lot of time left.

The trailer offers a peek into the film's warm tone that fans of lighthearted family dramas will certainly love. Prime Video's official YouTube channel has shared a brief description of the film, which reads:

''When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.''

The synopsis further reads:

''A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.''

Don't miss Don't Make Me Go on Prime Video on Friday, July 15, 2022.

