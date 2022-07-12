What time will Don't Make Me Go air on Prime Video? Release date, plot and more details about the adventure film

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film Don't Make Me Go is set to air on the platform this week.

The film, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac in the lead roles, tells the story of a man who sets off on a road trip with his daughter after discovering he has a brain tumor. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month and has received mostly positive reviews.

Don't Make Me Go will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15, 2022, at 12.00 AM GMT. With a runtime of 109 minutes, the film blends elements of adventure and drama to tell the heartwarming story of a father and daughter.

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Amazon Prime Video's YouTube channel, reads:

''When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.''

The description further reads:

''A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.''

The official trailer, which was released on June 7, 2022, offers a peek into the deeply emotional story of Max and his daughter Wally. It showcases several lighthearted, funny and sad moments that fans of character-driven dramas will certainly love.

A quick look at the Don't Make Me Go cast

As mentioned earlier, Don't Make Me Go stars John Cho and Mia Isaac as the father-daughter duo, Max and Wally. Both Cho and Isaac look quite impressive in the trailer and share impeccable chemistry.

Cho has played a number of memorable characters in films like Columbus, Searching and Harold & Kumar as well as shows like Difficult People and Go On.

Meanwhile, Isaac is a young, promising actress whose role in Don't Make Me Go could prove to be a major breakthrough in her career. She also stars in another film that releases this month called Not Okay.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also features several other actors in pivotal roles, including:

Kaya Scodelario as Annie

Otis Dhanji as Glenn

Josh Thomson as Guy Connelly

Stefania LaVie Owen as Sandra

Mitchell Hope as Rusty

Don't Make Me Go is helmed by Hannah Marks and written by Vera Herbert. Marks is best known for films like After Everything, Banana Split, and Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

Don't miss the movie on Prime Video on July 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far