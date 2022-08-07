What will happen in Casa Amor on Love Island USA 2022? Format explained

Love Island USA Season 4 will begin with its Casa Amor segment on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET with a special episode. The dynamics between the existing couples are already on the rocks with the recent recoupling and elimination, and the fate of these pairs will be tested as they head into the Casa Amor segment.

Casa Amor puts couples to the test as the Love Island USA contestants are split, with the women entering the villa introducing themselves to a couple of new faces as well as the men back in the original villa forming new connections.

With the current coupling, it will be difficult to make out how the segment will fare, but it will make for an interesting and dramatic viewing experience for fans of the hit dating series.

The current couples on the show are: Zeta and Timmy, Isaiah and Sydney, Chazz and Katherine (Kat), Jeff and Nadjha, Bryce and Courntey, Jesse and Deborah (Deb), and Jared and Mady. Only time will tell which of these couples choose to stick together after the Casa Amor segment.

Love Island USA Casa Amor 2022 will add more spice into the series

Love Island USA @loveislandusa Voting is now CLOSED. Tune in Sunday at 9pm ET/6pm PT for a double dumping... and don't miss the start of the biggest Casa Amor week ever on a special Monday episode! #LoveIslandUSA Voting is now CLOSED. Tune in Sunday at 9pm ET/6pm PT for a double dumping... and don't miss the start of the biggest Casa Amor week ever on a special Monday episode! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Aqb0kmjXpj

On Monday night, viewers will witness the Love Island USA Season 4 contestants split into a special Casa Amor segment. The one-hour special episode will see the islanders forming new connections outside of their existing ones in the villa.

It will be interesting for viewers to see how new connections are formed and how they will affect existing relationships on the show.

The current couples on the show will split, following which the ladies, Zeta, Kat, Deb, Nadjha, Courtney, and Mady, will be moving to a new villa where they will meet five new men and potentially form romantic connections.

Meanwhile, existing men like Jeff, Jesse, Bryce, Timmy, Isaiah, and Chazz will stay in the current villa where they will be introduced to five new girls and tempted to form deep connections with them.

The original Love Island USA contestants will have a considerable amount of time to bond with their new connections, following which they will have to decide if they want to continue exploring their respective new relationships or stay loyal to their partners prior to Casa Amor.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which couples will have their relationships tested and suffer heartbreak.

For viewers who might not know what Casa Amor stands for, it means "The House Of Love" in Spanish. At a random point in the show, a secret message will be sent to either the ladies or the men, and within an hour, one of the groups will leave the villa and enter the alternate house, which is Casa Amor.

In Love Island USA Season 4, the ladies will leave for Casa Amor and explore connections with five men outside of the villa. The villa will be similar to the original house, with neon lights, comfortable sun-beds, and a huge pool.

Both loyalty and trust will start to waver as each of the islanders will be informed about their original partner's newly formed connections and actions in the "other villa" at subsequent intervals.

By the end of the Casa Amor segment, a massive recoupling will take place, where some will choose their newly formed connections and others will return to their original partners.

Love Island USA @loveislandusa

-Unseen Bits tonight

-A double dumping on Sunday 🫣

-The biggest Casa Amor week ever starting with a special Monday episode 🤯🥵 Want some amor #LoveIslandUSA -Unseen Bits tonight-A double dumping on Sunday 🫣-The biggest Casa Amor week ever starting with a special Monday episode 🤯🥵 Want some amor #LoveIslandUSA? 😉-Unseen Bits tonight 👀-A double dumping on Sunday 🫣😱-The biggest Casa Amor week ever starting with a special Monday episode 🤯🥵💕 https://t.co/IpRheyCAI6

On Sunday night's episode, viewers will witness a "double-dumping" amongst the Love Island USA contestants. Two potential fan favorites hold the chance of exiting the villa, hopefully for good. Following this episode, fans will undertake the journey of Casa Amor alongside other islanders.

Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.

