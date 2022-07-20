Love Island USA Season 4 cast: Meet the new 2022 islanders

Season 4 of Love Island USA is returning to Peacock with brand new singletons who are ready to find love amidst the chaos. The season will involve endless temptations and tough physical tasks as usual. Premiering on July 19, 2022, Love Island Season 4 has finally announced the names of ten contestants who will feature in the upcoming season.

However, every season of Love Island USA features nearly 20-30 fresh faces over the course of the show. It seems that the series has initially revealed the identities of the ten contestants who will be appearing in the first few episodes. They come from diverse backgrounds and have different dating histories, but they are all ready to take on the challenge.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise. and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Deborah Chub, Sydney Paight, and 8 others who will star in Love Island USA Season 4

Contestants appearing in the new season of the dating reality show have a lot coming in their way as they seek love in the luxurious villa of Love Island. Their main goal is to find someone to compete with consistently over the course of the season. As there are no restrictions on 'recoupling,' couples will have to stand the test of temptation and be committed to their partners because the couple who makes it to the end will win a grand cash prize of $100,000 together.

Here are the 10 contestants we know so far.

1) Courtney Boerner

Courtney Boerner is a 24-year-old hairstylist from Winter Park, Florida. She has had 19 plastic surgeries and hates bad breath more than anything.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, Courtney has dated both men and women. However, in the villa, the Love Island USA contestant will be looking for men with emotional intelligence.

2) Zeta Morrison

29-year-old professional babysitter and model Zeta Morrison has dated a celebrity before. She has dated many different kinds of men, but her experience has never been satisfactory. Hence, she wants to go for someone with whom she shares s*xual chemistry in the villa.

Morrison loves to write and is currently writing an autobiography.

3) Deborah Chub

Deborah Chub is a 26-year-old personal assistant from Dallas. Currently residing in Redondo Beach, California, Deb has been single for the last five years. She is more than ready to jump back into dating, but she is looking for someone who will love and appreciate her. Additionally, she wants to be with someone who is attached to his mother.

4) Sereniti Springs

Sereniti is a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, California, who currently resides in New Orleans. A cowgirl at heart, she can fall in love with a smile. She has not revealed much of her dating history, but she has a 'type' which is family-oriented men.

The California girl stated that she cries as a hobby sometimes.

5) Sydney Paight

22-year-old Sydney Paight is an operations manager for a tech start-up. She is obsessed with Paris Hilton and dreams of becoming a 'trophy wife' with no job someday. Paight's celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

The Love Island USA star has had awful experiences with wine. For example, she once got six stitches on her chin because she fell while drunk.

6) Andy Voyen

Andy Voyen is a 23-year-old realtor from Minneapolis who only goes after confident women. However, his description on Love Island USA reads:

"His eyes go right to the blondes. But he says he'll probably end up with a brunette."

The realtor loves fishing, skiing, and tubing, among other things. He is very confident about finding love on the show.

7) Felipe Gomes

32-year-old Felipe Gomes is an international model from São Paulo, Brazil. Currently residing in Dubai, Gomes has a huge family. He has travelled to more than ten countries.

Felipe says that he doesn't fall in love easily. However, he highly appreciates honest women.

8) Jesse Bray

Currently residing in Houston, Jesse Bray is a 27-year-old courier from Springfield, Ohio. He is obsessed with having 3-4 gallons of milk and other drinks per week. His dating preference states that he appreciates generosity in a woman.

Bray's celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran.

9) Isaiah Campbell

A 21-year-old waiter from Sioux Falls, N.D, Isaiah currently resides in Delray. He is quite a good cook. The Love Island USA star is looking for a family-oriented woman who is particular about her hygiene.

Campbell considers his back to be his best physical feature.

10) Timmy Pandolfi

29-year-old Timmy Pandolfi is a personal trainer and real estate agent from New York City. He currently resides in Los Angeles. The Love Island USA contestant, who is terrified of snakes, can play the guitar well and considers kindness to be the best characteristic a human can have.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Love Island USA Season 4 on July 19, 2022, on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far