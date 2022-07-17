Love Island USA Season 4: Who is Andy Voyen?

Real estate agent Andy Voyen has joined season 4 of the hit series Love Island to find love. The show will air on Peacock on July 19, 2022. After three hit seasons, the show will once more feature islanders looking for new love or attempting to mend fences with former flames.

Andy Voyen and the other islanders will be “forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Andy Voyen from Love Island is a three-time Football National Champion

Andy Voyen is a 23-year-old full-time realtor at Edina Realty in Minneapolis, Minnesota, born to Tom and Jamie Voyen. He has two sisters, Bri and Abby.

He is also a three-time Football National Champion at North Dakota State University, where he learned the valuable traits required to be a real estate agent like being adaptable, goal-orientated, and having compassion for work.

Since settling down, he has now joined the Love Island show to find love. According to his show biography, he can dominate anything on a lake, from fishing to skiing and tubing.

According to his bio, he prefers blonde woman, but “he'll probably end up with a brunette.” Andy is looking for a woman who is “confident, independent, and trustworthy.”

Andy may have broken many hearts in the past, but he is now serious about relationships and hopes to find love that lasts a lifetime. In the confessional video, he says:

“I am super confident coming into Love Island that I'm going to find my person. But I normally am the heartbreaker and I don't want to break anymore hearts."

The model is also a “very good poker and cornhole player,” whose celebrity crush is Margot Robbie. His Instagram account, @andyvoyen, is filled with pictures of his football days and his family. As of writing, he has about 3,238 followers.

About Andy Voyen’s education and career

As per his LinkedIn profile, Andy obtained his high school diploma from Mahtomedi Senior High School in 2017 before completing a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from North Dakota State University in 2020.

During his university days, he played football in the Wide Receiver position and was hailed as Football National Champion thrice. Andy was named to the MVFC Honor Roll in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2018 he earned the MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award.

During his sophomore year, Andy played in 9 of 16 games and made two receptions for 36 yards, including a 27-yard catch in the season-opener against Butler at Target Field, as per his football roster on the North Dakota State Athletics site.

After completing his Bachelor’s he worked as a part-time Lawn Technician at TruGreen for more than a year before working as a part-time Educator at Lululemon for more than a year.

He then joined Edina Realty as a real estate agent in February 2021 with his mother as a business partner.

Stream Peacock on Tuesday to watch Love Island season 4 and watch Andy’s journey of finding love. The show will be hosted by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

