When did Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita get married? ‘Modern Family’ star set to welcome a second child with husband

American actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are all set to become parents again.

On May 28, the Modern Family star took to his Instagram handle to share a video announcing the big news.

The 46-year-old started the video by addressing the recent mass shootings in America.

"There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you. We are expanding our family."

He hinted that the due date is "this fall." Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are already parents to their one-year-old son, Beckett.

When did Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita get married?

Ferguson and Mikita married in downtown New York City in 2013 in a ceremony overseen by playwright and filmmaker Tony Kushner. After nearly two years together, the pair got engaged in Mexico in 2012.

Talking to outlet Variety, Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed that he and his now husband and met in a gym in the early days of filming Modern Family.

“We were both in the locker room, fully clothed. I was leaving.”

Justin Mikita, a law student at the time, had just seen the ABC sitcom pilot and stopped to talk with Ferguson about his revolutionary character Mitch on network television.

Ferguson said:

“I was taken by how handsome he was and how sweet. I started asking questions about him, and I think he was sort of thrown off by that and ran away from me.”

They began dating in late 2010 when their lives and jobs grew linked. Mikita, who worked for the American Foundation for Equal Rights, sought Ferguson's assistance in advocating for gay marriage. In 2012, they co-founded the organization Tie the Knot, which sells bow ties and has since expanded to cuff links and invites, earning over $1 million for LGBTQ causes.

They tied the knot in 2013. The actor began his family immediately after completing the comedy Modern Family, which he has been a part of since its debut in 2009. Ferguson's character Mitchell Pritchett became a father with his on-screen partner Cameron Tucker. After 11 seasons, the series ended in April 2020.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett, in July 2020 via surrogacy.

While talking to People magazine in May 2022, Ferguson revealed that his 22-month child "love to perform as well," just like his father. At the Tony Awards press event said:

"Maybe he caught the bug early. We're starting him with Sesame Street. We've shown him some videos of me performing. He's excited to see me on stage. It's exciting for him."

Ferguson previously spoke out to the outlet about Beckett in March 2021, saying he enjoys fleeting moments with his kid the most.

"It's astonishing. I can be in a bad mood and seeing him super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits. It's so pure and sweet. And it gives me so much joy."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has two projects in the pipeline on the professional front. He will next star in Ivy & Bean and Cocaine Bear.

