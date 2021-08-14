Who is Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita? All about their relationship

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared on CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation to overhaul a farmhouse of his long-time friend, Kevin Cahoon. The episode aired on August 13 and also featured his husband, Justin Mikita.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was also recently announced to be in the cast of the Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, along with Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams.

Last year, Ferguson and Mikita welcomed their first child, Beckett Mercer. The baby shower back in February 2020 was reportedly attended by several stars, including Jesse's Modern Family co-stars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara.

Who is Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita?

Justin Nathaniel Mikita was born on September 10, 1985, in Tarzana, California, USA. He is a lawyer and producer who got engaged to Jesse Tyler Ferguson in September 2012 after reportedly dating for two years.

The couple got married on July 20, 2013, in Manhattan. Their wedding was officiated by award-winning playwright Tony Kushner (of Angels in America fame).

The couple co-owns the platform TieTheKnot.org which advocates for LGBTQ+ civil rights and showcases the community's marriages and fights for equal rights regarding marital status.

Justin Mikita also served as the producer for Welcome to Chechnya (2020) and Lips Together, Teeth Apart (2020). He also co-founded Thread Experiment, reportedly the first-ever brand catering to home bedding exclusively dedicated to men.

The 35-year-old is also a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1997 when he was only 14-years old.

In a 2019 interview with Movember, he shared:

"I'm also a cancer survivor. I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease when I was 14. As a 14-year-old going through cancer, I was really resilient. What was more challenging, however, was the journey afterward and my struggle with PTSD and the life-long effects of going through that experience at such a young age."

The actor/producer has been with Jesse Tyler Ferguson (45) for over ten years.

Jesse and Justin in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need To Calm Down" (Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube)

In 2019, Justin Mikita was seen in the HRC Americans for the Equality Act Awareness Campaign short video. He and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also appeared in Taylor Swift's hit music video of LGBTQ+ support song You Need To Calm Down (2019).

