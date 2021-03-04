5 Current WWE stars who are part of the LGBTQ community

WWE Superstars are no less than celebrities and with all the star power, they have the capability to become an example for the fans to watch and get inspired from. We live in the 21st century where every individual has the right to be who they want and live their lives without getting judged by anyone.

However, homosexuality is still one of the biggest social issues that are stereotyped by many. While things have become a lot better than they were some years ago, members of the LGBTQ community are still not comfortable to come out due to the fear of not being accepted by society.

In this article, we'll take a look at five current WWE stars who have proudly announced themselves to be a part of the LGBTQ community. Watching these stars would surely encourage more people to reveal their true identities and let go of the fear.

Former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Paige also admitted during an episode of Total Divas that she has been with women, but hasn't officially declared her sexual orientation.

#5 Kayla Braxton (WWE Interviewer)

Starting with the most recent addition on the list, WWE Interviewer Kayla Braxton came out to the world recently, revealing that she is bisexual through her Twitter. She revealed how she had to choose her identity throughout her life and now has finally decided to be over having to choose.

"My whole life, I've had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in 'other' because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I'm Kayla. Oh. And yeah - I'm Bi."

Kayla Braxton has taken up multiple roles during her WWE career. Currently, she is the co-host of Talking Smack with Paul Heyman and also WWE's The Bump. With the departure of the likes of Renee Young and Cathy Kelley, Kayla Braxton has risen the ranks in WWE and is a crucial part of the company's programming.

1 / 5 NEXT