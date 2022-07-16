Who is Zeta Morrison from Love Island USA Season 4? Professional babysitter is an actress and has dated a celebrity

Season 4 of Love Island USA is returning on Peacock with ten contestants searching for love. Among the girl gang that is set to appear on the show is Zeta Morrison, who is a 29-year-old babysitter. However, apart from being a professional babysitter, she is also an actress who has dated a famous person whose name has not been revealed. However, now she is searching for pure love on the show.

Love Island USA will feature a set of fresh and hot singletons seeking love and, in the process, have to perform a range of physical tasks. The couple that manages to stay together till the end will win a grand prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Throughout their stay, temptations will rise, and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Zeta Morrison from Love Island has acted in many films and television shows

Born on May 24, 1993, Zeta Morrison is more than just a babysitter. She is an aspiring model, actress, and social media influencer too. Moreover, she holds two degrees in psychology, which she achieved in 2013. One of them is an associate degree from Los Angeles City College. Also, the 29-year-old has a BA degree in Clinical Child Psychology.

Zeta is also the owner of a jewelry line that creates fine, stylish body jewelry for women of all ages.

Zeta Morrison, who is also an actor by profession, has done a number of movies and tv shows. She starred in the short horror film We Follow You (2021) and the Kenyan series, Crime, and Justice. The actress aims to do more movies in the future.

Moreover, the Love Island single has also done modeling projects for swimwear brands such as BodyFab and Jetski Swim. She is currently connected to a modeling agency named Peak Model. In 2016, the LA native also traveled between the United States and the UK to shoot for many gigs that took place in New York City and Los Angeles.

In the trailer of her upcoming show on Peacock, she commented about her dating experiences:

"I've dated so many different kinds of men,"

She further said:

"I've literally dated a famous person. That was great...and then it wasn't."

Moreover, according to her interview on the show, she has also stated that she will be prioritizing looks over personality in the villa. In a nutshell, the Brit girl wants to explore how she approaches love.

Viewers can watch the Love Island USA season 4 premiere on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.

