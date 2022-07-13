When will Love Island USA Season 4 premiere? Streaming schedule, release date and more details explored

Peacock is bringing its viewers to season 4 of the hot dating reality show Love Island USA. Premiering on July 19, the makers of the show have promised the upcoming season to be 'steamier' with 'naughtier games and sexier challenges'.

Season 4 of Love Island USA will showcase young and hot singletons seeking a chance to gain love and friendship. They will compete in pairs along with dating each other. The couple that wins in love and in the tasks will bag a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise. and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

More details about Season 4 of Love Island USA

In the new season of Love Island USA, viewers will get a chance to become a part of the show as well. They'll be able to save the Islanders from being dumped from the villa. Moreover, they'll also have the chance to vote for their favorite couples, tempt established couples to be more away from each other, and pick the winning pair in the finale.

Furthermore, according to the format of the show, singletons are supposed to find their ideal partner to stay in the game. So they have to mingle and compete in challenges along with sharing a bed together with their mingled partner. However, no person is restricted from exploring their likeness toward partners from other duos.

After standing against the test of trust, love and commitment, those who fail to find an ideal partner will be dumped from the game.

In June 2022, the show revealed its first list of hot female islanders. It includes:

Courtney Boerner, a 24-year-old-stylist from Winter Park, Florida.

Deborah Chubb, a 26-year-old personal assistant from Dallas.

Sereniti Springs, a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, California.

Sydney Paight, a 22 year-old-operations manager for a tech startup from Houston.

Zeta Morrison, a 29 year-old-babysitter and model from Suri, England.

Moreover, recently the show has also released its list of male singletons: Jesse, Andy, Timmy, Isaiah and Felipe. However, they are yet to disclose more information about them.

What’s new in season 4 of Love Island USA?

Comedian and television representative Iain Stirling, who's the original narrator for the British version of Love Island, has been announced to narrate the US version of the show as well.

In fact, NBCUniversal, in a press release, quoted on June 15:

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board.”

They added:

“Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

Moreover, actress Sarah Hyland will make her debut as the series' host. In the previous three seasons, the show was hosted by Arielle Vandenberg.

Love Island USA season 4 premieres at 6 p.m. MST on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.

