Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 28: How did fans react to Gemma Owen bonding with Ronan Keating's son Jack

Love Island UK Season 8 increases the level of drama with each episode. In Episode 28, which aired on July 3, Gemma Owen once again grabbed viewers’ attention.

The latest episode featured Gemma interacting with Casa Amor singles, and one of them is Ronan Keating’s son, Jack. For those unaware, Gemma is the star kid of former English footballer Michael Owen. Since Jack’s arrival, Love Island now consists of two famous kids who were seen discussing their families.

So far, Gemma hasn't mentioned much about her dad on the show. In fact, she initially tried to keep his name under wraps. But now it seems like she has found someone from the world she came from.

Fans described the two contestants as “unlikely pairing,” and implied that they were talking to each other only because they got famous dads.

Nico @ThinkImBigNeek #LoveISland Gemma and Jack an unlikely pairing. But The court will allow it 🤣🤣🤣 ! Both have famous dads and family oriented! Gemma’s Dad is worth 68 million. jack’s dad is worth 30 million #LoveIslandUK Gemma and Jack an unlikely pairing. But The court will allow it 🤣🤣🤣 ! Both have famous dads and family oriented! Gemma’s Dad is worth 68 million. jack’s dad is worth 30 million #LoveIslandUK #LoveISland https://t.co/xrmBJKbnld

What was the conversation between Gemma and Jack?

In Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 28, the girls went to Casa Amor, where six new boys have arrived. While they all got to know each other, Gemma and Jack’s bonding became the highlight.

In the episode, the two were seen enjoying a sunbath near the poolside when Jack started a conversation with Gemma. He said:

“My mum and my little sister are big into show jumping and everything like that. Know you're big into it as well.”

Gemma responded:

“Oh ok, oh wow! So your mum is a showjumper? So what does your dad do?"

Jack answered:

"He's a singer."

Gemma further asked whether his dad was a well-known singer, and in response, Jack stated:

"Yeah he is. You know Ronan Keating? That's the old man."

The Casa Amor contestant then asked her about her relationship with her parents. Gemma mentioned that she’s “super close” to her dad Michael Owen and shares a “love/hate relationship” with him.

Here’s how Love Island fans reacted to their conversation

Viewers thought that the two were interested in talking to each other because of their famous fathers. Fans called them “nepotism” kids and felt that they were not compatible, but might bond well in the long-term on the show.

Take a look at Love Island fans’ reactions:

perfect pretty princess @apradaprincess he's not gemma's type but i can see jack and gemma being long term esp as they are nepo kids and both family oriented. their lives would blend well together after the show #LoveIsland he's not gemma's type but i can see jack and gemma being long term esp as they are nepo kids and both family oriented. their lives would blend well together after the show #LoveIsland

𝒟𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑎 @yadettypig Was wondering how easy it was for Gemma & Jack to get on so well, but then I realised… #loveisland Was wondering how easy it was for Gemma & Jack to get on so well, but then I realised… #loveisland https://t.co/41WXvquEXO

~ @arianaspraytan



#LoveIsland The way we all know Gemma’s lil “It was nice to talk about family with Jack” was code for “thank god another high born” The way we all know Gemma’s lil “It was nice to talk about family with Jack” was code for “thank god another high born” #LoveIsland

Lee @JustifyMyLee Howling that Gemma began to feel interested in Jack the moment he said his dad was famous too. #LoveIsland Howling that Gemma began to feel interested in Jack the moment he said his dad was famous too. #LoveIsland

ℓυкє🧩⚽️ @lukeoafc_ bro Jack and Gemma both live off their parents fame and wealth #loveisland bro Jack and Gemma both live off their parents fame and wealth #loveisland https://t.co/9lUSjXRUgJ

CheekyNora @NoraCheeky #LoveIsland Lol Jack dropping the Ronan Keating thing ASAP with Gemma Lol Jack dropping the Ronan Keating thing ASAP with Gemma 😂 #LoveIsland

LiverpoolRoyalty @liverpoolroyal Gemma to Jack when talking about their Dads at the pool #LoveIsland Gemma to Jack when talking about their Dads at the pool #LoveIsland https://t.co/I5r9NA3rZ9

Gemma’s take on her relationship with Luca

Since the beginning of Love Island UK Season 8, Gemma has built a romantic relationship with Luca Bish. However, trouble in paradise seems to be not that far as Gemma confessed in the latest episode that she might deny Luca’s proposal of being exclusive.

The pair are currently separated, as per the show’s format. Gemma, along with the girls, have moved to Casa Amor, where six new male singles have arrived. In the main villa, Luca and the rest of the boys were introduced to six new girls.

In one of the teasers for the upcoming episode, Luca was seen kissing a girl as a dare. Gemma, on the other hand, was seen discussing her relationship with Luca to new male contestants in Sunday’s episode. She stated that she would say no to Luca if he asked her to be his girlfriend. She explained that she would like to seek her family’s approval before getting into a serious relationship with Luca.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch up with more drama on the next episode of Love Island, which will air on Monday, July 4 on ITV2 at 9.00 PM BST. Season 8 airs every day, except for Saturdays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far