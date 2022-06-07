Where to follow Love Island UK 2022 contestants on social media?

Love Island UK 2022 is all set to premiere on June 6 on ITV 2 at 9.00 pm ET, with 11 islanders staying in the villa looking to find love. Initially, the cast members would be coupled with different islanders to help them find love, and those who remain single after the coupling will be eliminated from the show.

The show features a diverse cast with different backgrounds, from paramedics to fishmongers to students, to microbiologists and others.

Check out this list of Instagram handles and follow the contestants from Love Island UK.

Love Island UK 2022 contestants on Instagram

Amber Beckford

A 24-year-old nanny from London, Amber Beckford describes herself as a "wild child," She loves to travel. She has been to places including Dubai, Thailand, and Punta Cana.

With a "little spark" that attracts everyone to her, she is excited to find love on the reality dating show.

Her Instagram account is @amberbeckford.

Luca Bish

Luca Bish is a 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton and a very private person in real life.

Bish previously dated Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and now hopes to find a partner after being single for ten months.

Bish's Instagram handle is @lucabish.

Ikenna Ekwonna

Pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna has a degree in Biomedical Sciences from Nottingham Trent University.

Before Love Island UK, the 23-year-old was in a long-term relationship for three years, which ended sourly.

Ekwonna stands at 6.5 ft tall and can be found at @ikenna._ on Instagram.

Andrew Le Page

A real estate agent, 27-year-old Andrew Le Page, is from Guernsey and is looking for a long-lasting relationship following his break up with his girlfriend.

Le Page and his ex-girlfriend broke up since he moved to Dubai, and he has that she had "commitments in Guernsey and London." Due to this, the couple didn't have enough time for each other, which led to their break-up.

The real estate agent can be followed on @andrewlepage on Instagram.

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen is the daughter of former English footballer Michael Owen and is an International Dressage Rider and business owner.

The 19-year-old describes herself as "fun, flirty, and fiery."

Her Instagram handle is @gemowen_1

Davide Sanclimenti

An Italian entrepreneur, 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti, is on Love Island UK to find his "soulmate" and his person so they can "build something in the future."

He can be followed on @davidesancli on Instagram.

Tasha Ghouri

The show's first-ever deaf contestant, 23-year-old Tasha Ghouri, is a model and dancer from Thirsk, North Yorkshire. She is adept at lip-reading and is very proud of her "superpower" cochlear implant.

On Love Island UK, Ghouri is looking to find someone who accepts her for who she is.

Ghouri, who describes herself as "goofy and a joker," can be followed on Instagram @tashaghouri.

Dami Hope

A senior microbiologist who has been single for four years, Dami Hope, is looking to find love as he showcases his fun and passionate side to his potential suitors.

The 26-year-old beliefs in Zodiac signs and compatibility, especially in relationships. On Love Island UK, Dami, an Aries, hopes to find someone whose star signs align with his.

His Instagram handle is @damihope.

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack is a fashion model from London who also worked as a hotel waitress before she joined Season 8 of Love Island UK.

She wants to find a "real connection" on the show since she believes it is tough to date "without being influenced by social media." Polack says that she can sometimes be stubborn and a "bit melodramatic" when she is either challenged or if she is in the wrong.

The 23-year-old former waitress can be followed at @1ndiyah on Instagram.

Liam Llewellyn

At 22 years, Liam Llewellyn is the youngest men on Love Island UK. He is a Master's Student (Strength & Conditioning) at New Port, South Wales, and a travel enthusiast. He has visited several places, including Ibiza, LA, Mallorca, and Chicago.

Llewellyn has been single for the last six or seven months and hopes to find a serious relationship with Love Island UK.

The Masters' student, who hails from Cardiff, Wales, can be found on Instagram here @liamllew_.

Tune in on Monday, June 6 at 9 PM on ITV2 to watch season 8 of Love Island the UK and all the show's new contestants and follow them on their Instagram handles listed above.

