Who is Luca Bish from Love Island UK 2022? Fishmonger once dated Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker

Fishmonger Luca Bish will be participating in Love Island UK in the hope of finding love among the singles on the show. He dated Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker previously, but is now single once more.

Amber Beckford, Ikenna Ekwonna, Andrew La Page, Gemma Owen, Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha Ghouri, Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack, Liam Llewellyn, and Paige Thorne will be participating alongside Luca Bish on Love Island UK 2022.

All about Luca Bish from Love Island UK 2022

23-year-old Luca Bish from Brighton has “always been very private” in his personal life. He earns his livelihood by working as a fishmonger. For the unacquainted, fishmongers are retailers or wholesalers who sell raw fish and seafood. They are trained at selecting, gutting, boning, filleting, handling, displaying, merchandising and selling their products.

Bish has been single for the past ten months after being in a relationship for four years prior to that. The relationship ended when he “f***** off to Dubai for a bit." Despite the past, he is hopeful that he will find his true love on Love Island UK as he wears his heart on his sleeves. He describes himself as a romantic person who does “everything” he can for the person he likes or loves.

Revealing his romantic side, he said:

"I've taken a girl on a private plane for a first date. She wanted flying lessons. She flew the plane and I was in the back!"

Bish does not give up easily as he hates losing, but he is sure that his “cheeky” and “funny” nature will help woo someone on Love Island.

Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker at one point

Bish dated YouTuber Saffron Barker, who participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, for a few months but they eventually broke up due to their busy lifestyles.

The former couple “used to go to the same school in Brighton” and met again through friends. Speaking about their relationship, Bish told Metro:

“I think she had just come out of a relationship. And then yeah, that was it. We just kind of hit the ground running a bit. We remain really good mates.”

After a few months of dating, the couple parted ways as Saffron has ‘a very busy lifestyle, and Bish used to often work at night as a fishmonger, making it difficult for the couple to continue their relationship.

Before Barker, Bish dated influencer Sophie Lloyd but the two parted ways after dating for a few months.

Luca Bish is set to appear on Love Island UK 2022

After coming out of a four-year-long relationship, Bish wants to someone who will meet his expectations from a partner on Love Island. He has made one promise, which is that he will surely make people laugh in the villa. Speaking about what he'll bring to the reality dating show, Bish said:

"A lot of laughter hopefully. I like having a bit of fun, I'm not someone who takes everything too seriously. I want to have a good time there and make sure everyone else is - you don’t want anyone sulking about.”

According to Bish, if he finds love, he will not give up easily and fight for her till the end. Speaking about his approach, he said:

“I’m not a home-wrecker, but if it’s early doors and I like that girl, then I’ll go for her."

Will Bish find his partner on the show? Tune in on June 6 to watch Love Island UK on ITV 2 to find out the answer.

