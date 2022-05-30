Who was Bob Hall? Tributes pour in as beloved ITV presenter passes away

ITV star and Sky Sports presenter Bob Hall recently passed away on May 28. He gained recognition for his appearances on Jeff Stelling’s Sky Sports show Soccer Saturday.

Although it is not confirmed, he was reportedly in his mid-70s at the time of death. His cause of death remains unknown, and further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Rick Wakeman CBE @GrumpyOldRick I have just learned of the passing of Bob Hall , a friend and great TV presenter of both news and sport. He was the MC at many charity events on the Isle of Man for me and always a true gentleman . I'm losing too many friends. I have just learned of the passing of Bob Hall , a friend and great TV presenter of both news and sport. He was the MC at many charity events on the Isle of Man for me and always a true gentleman . I'm losing too many friends.

All there is to known about Bob Hall

Bob Hall joined Central’s reporting team in 1981 and left it in 2004, turning to freelance reporting; he even presented on Black Country Radio.

He was also recruited by Cary Newborn for the Central’s sports team in 1981 following his coverage of the rugby league for the Yorkshire and Granada stations. After returning to freelance reporting, he frequently contributed to Sky Sports’ famous Soccer Saturday program, hosted by Jeff Stelling.

Bob Hall's cause of death remains unknown (Image via TheTremontiPick/Twitter)

His name was among the list of recruits for a Birmingham broadcasting venture — the city’s first TV station, Big Centre TV, co-owned by former ATV presenter Mike Prince. It stopped broadcasting a year later and re-emerged as a satellite show, Made In Birmingham.

Hall presented the sold-out Q&A shows with Wolves hero Steve Bull. Actor and director David Alacey stated that he met Bob when he was presenting evenings at The Premier Lounge in Cannock for Scott Murray. Alacey said that Hall’s experience as a sports reporter for ITV and Sky Sports gave him extensive knowledge of many things, including football.

Bob also served as the presenter of the classic BBC series Pebble Mill. David said that he promoted his friend Buddy Greco at Star City Casino in Birmingham in 2008, and since he had to sell a few tickets to make it work financially, Bob arranged for ITV News to cover the story and interview Buddy before the performance.

While paying tribute to Hall, Black Country Radio wrote on Twitter that he presented their Ask The Leader events for Dudley Metropolitan Council before the Covid-19 pandemic. And according to Coventry City FC, he covered the Sky Blues for many years, including the 1987 FA Cup Final.

Burton Albion FC stated that Hall was often at the Pirelli Stadium in the last few years covering Brewers games.

ITV Central called him a brilliant broadcaster in front of a camera and microphone. Head of news Liz Hannam said,

“He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of our religion’s sport and a wonderful warm and eloquent delivery which connected directly with the viewers. He was also a fabulous colleague, always helpful, caring and generous. He will be much missed.”

BBC’s Nick Owen also paid tribute to Hall on social media and presenter Joanne Malin recalled that they had lots of fun together as colleagues at ITV Central.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Bob Hall had gained major recognition over all these years for his frequent television appearances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson Tributes pour in for ITV legend Bob Hall after sports icon dies "suddenly"...



Readers also chimed in, expressing their "shock" and "sadness"...



Details of the Central presenter’s death are "yet to be verified"...



- birminghammail Tributes pour in for ITV legend Bob Hall after sports icon dies "suddenly"...Readers also chimed in, expressing their "shock" and "sadness"...Details of the Central presenter’s death are "yet to be verified"...- birminghammail

Jacqui Oatley @JacquiOatley ). Fantastic broadcaster, calm, smooth and it was a pleasure (if surreal) to get to know him. Thoughts with Bob’s family. Black Country Radio @WeAreBCR



Bob presented our



He’ll be missed We’re sad to hear the news that veteran @ITVCentral presenter, Bob Hall has passed away.Bob presented our #AskTheLeader events for @dudleymbc before the Covid pandemic and was a brilliant broadcaster and lovely man.He’ll be missed We’re sad to hear the news that veteran @ITVCentral presenter, Bob Hall has passed away.Bob presented our #AskTheLeader events for @dudleymbc before the Covid pandemic and was a brilliant broadcaster and lovely man.He’ll be missed 💔 https://t.co/dmUQ9pY1de So sorry to hear this news. Bob Hall brought us Midlands sports news and goals via @ITVCentral every week when I was growing up (I recorded them all on VHS). Fantastic broadcaster, calm, smooth and it was a pleasure (if surreal) to get to know him. Thoughts with Bob’s family. twitter.com/wearebcr/statu… So sorry to hear this news. Bob Hall brought us Midlands sports news and goals via @ITVCentral every week when I was growing up (I recorded them all on VHS 🙈). Fantastic broadcaster, calm, smooth and it was a pleasure (if surreal) to get to know him. Thoughts with Bob’s family. twitter.com/wearebcr/statu…

Nick Owen @nickowentv Shocking news about former ITV colleague Bob Hall. Terribly sad. RIP Bob Shocking news about former ITV colleague Bob Hall. Terribly sad. RIP Bob

Howard Hodgson @HodgsonHoward



youtu.be/7bn0shQtpIE That’s really sad news that Bob Hall has died. Bob is a legend of Midlands Sports news that we have all listened to over the years. I remember being honoured to do an interview with him back in 2016 after our relegation. #RIPBOBHALL That’s really sad news that Bob Hall has died. Bob is a legend of Midlands Sports news that we have all listened to over the years. I remember being honoured to do an interview with him back in 2016 after our relegation. #RIPBOBHALLyoutu.be/7bn0shQtpIE https://t.co/aC9MBPthUK

Villa Mad. @VillaMad3 (Central news presenter) RIP Bob Hall.(Central news presenter) RIP Bob Hall. 🙏🙏 (Central news presenter)

Ian Danter @talkdants RIP Bob Hall. One of the most recognisable faces of Midlands sport from Central News & latterly with Sky. A kindly talented soul RIP Bob Hall. One of the most recognisable faces of Midlands sport from Central News & latterly with Sky. A kindly talented soul

Nικος Ξυδιας @Greekbluenose Very sad about Bob Hall. He’ll forever be linked with introducing highlights of yet another soul destroying defeat at our lowest ebb in the late 80s. Very sad about Bob Hall. He’ll forever be linked with introducing highlights of yet another soul destroying defeat at our lowest ebb in the late 80s.

wbarenno @wbarenno Black Country Radio @WeAreBCR



Bob presented our



He’ll be missed We’re sad to hear the news that veteran @ITVCentral presenter, Bob Hall has passed away.Bob presented our #AskTheLeader events for @dudleymbc before the Covid pandemic and was a brilliant broadcaster and lovely man.He’ll be missed We’re sad to hear the news that veteran @ITVCentral presenter, Bob Hall has passed away.Bob presented our #AskTheLeader events for @dudleymbc before the Covid pandemic and was a brilliant broadcaster and lovely man.He’ll be missed 💔 https://t.co/dmUQ9pY1de Sad news ☹️ one of my first memories of football would be Bob Hall, Gary Newbon and Jimmy Greaves hosting Central Soccer. ( I think it was called) Live games every Sunday.Only midland teams from the first division would be on it. Before sky ate everything up. RIP Bob Hall twitter.com/wearebcr/statu… Sad news ☹️ one of my first memories of football would be Bob Hall, Gary Newbon and Jimmy Greaves hosting Central Soccer. ( I think it was called) Live games every Sunday.Only midland teams from the first division would be on it. Before sky ate everything up. RIP Bob Hall twitter.com/wearebcr/statu…

Colin Tattum @colintattum Sad to hear of Bob Hall's passing. For so long the face of sport on ATV/Central. Always had a soothing, calm air about him, whether on screen or out in the field reporting games. Good company. Condolences to Bob's family and friends. RIP Sad to hear of Bob Hall's passing. For so long the face of sport on ATV/Central. Always had a soothing, calm air about him, whether on screen or out in the field reporting games. Good company. Condolences to Bob's family and friends. RIP

Further details about his parents and educational background are yet to be revealed. Online sources say that he married twice and had three children, whose identities remain unknown for now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh