When will Prince Charles' 'Keeping Up with the Aristocrats' episode air? Release date, channel, and more

Prince Charles is all set to make his Reality TV debut on ITV's Keeping Up with the Aristocrats' series finale on Monday, January 31, 2022.

In a surprise appearance on the show, the 73-year-old royal will be seen enjoying a conversation with Lord Gerald and Lady Emma Fitzalan-Howard at a farming event about his prospects of buying a cow.

The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have accompanied her husband to the prestigious farming event in the month of July 2021, but did not appear on camera. Lord Gerald and Lady Emma were left surprised at the unexpected appearance by The Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles' cameo appearance on 'Keeping Up with the Aristocrats'

According to a detailed report by Mail Online, the Prince of Wales was filmed on set in Harrogate alongside Lord Gerald Fitzalan-Howard. The scenes were filmed at the Great Yorkshire Show in July 2021.

The synopsis for the final episode reads:

"In this final episode, Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard get the surprise of their lives when they bump into Prince Charles at the Great Yorkshire Show. They're window shopping for a new herd of cattle when Price Charles stops to offer some words of advice, leaving the Fitzala-Howards gobsmacked!"

The Prince of Wales opted for a sandy suit paired with a multicolored tie and tortoise-shell sunglasses. MailOnline has revealed part of the conversation between Prince Charles and Lord Gerald Fitzalan Howard, which centered around farming and different breeds of cows.

During their conversation on Keeping Up with the Artistocrats, the prince asked Lord Gerald about his farming plans and thoughts on livestock, and whether or not he was planning to buy a cow, to which Lord Gerald replied in the affirmative.

When the prince asked about Lord Gerald's breed preference, Lord Gerald said:

“I’m trying to be a Longhorn man. I’m Shorthorn, Longhorn, not quite sure.”

Prince Charles and Lord Gerald Fitzalan Howard (Image via Daily Mail)

Lord Gerald also revealed that they were going to build up a herd near a place called Carlton Towers. Content with all the answers, the Prince of Wales gave his royal seal of approval. Lord Gerald said:

“Good, royal approval… This is good!”

To this, Lady Emma gushed with surprise and said:

“Well that was unexpected. Wow. What were the chances of that happening? He recognized you look like a toff. Guy is in the summer. Linen suit. Absolutely love it. That has literally made my day.”

The lifestyles of British royalty has always been a popular topic among the masses and has led to the creation of numerous shows, be it The Crown or Downtown Abbey. Be it the Queen watching these series or the members of the royal family visiting the sets of these shows, British royalty do seem to end up as frequent fixtures in pop culture.

Keeping Up with the Aristocrats airs every Monday at 9:00 pm EST on ITV. Viewers can also watch it on streaming platforms like Sling TV and ITV Hub.

