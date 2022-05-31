Which challenge will not be part of Love Island 2022? Format, challenges, and more explored

After Liam Reardon and Millie Court found love on Love Island, a new crop of islanders are returning to the villa to find their perfect partners.

The show will air on June 6, 2022, at 9 PM on ITV2, with its first deaf contestant, a paramedic, a hotel waitress, a nanny, a senior microbiologist, and former England footballer Michael Owen's daughter.

The show's format will be almost the same as the previous season except for its messy and controversial food challenge, which has since been removed from the new season of Love Island. In the food challenge, the participants had to pass food into each other's mouths to win the challenge.

During a Reddit Q&A, executive producer Mike Spencer responded to a question about the food challenge, saying:

"We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them."

All about Love Island's new season

Love Island season 8 was confirmed by host Laura Whitmore during the Season 7 finale of the show in 2021.

The single “Islanders” who will come together in a stunning villa in Las Vegas will go through the following challenges to win “both love and the cash prize” on the show.

Twitter challenge - islanders read mean Tweets or public Tweets about them. License To Swill – an islander reads a quote said by some other contestant, and they then throw water on the person they think has said the quote. Raunchy Races – it is a competition between the islanders in the main villa and those in Casa Amor. Hearts on Fire – islanders dress up to excite other single players on the show. Snog, Marry, Pie – the Islanders face the wrath of other players of the show by getting pies on their faces. The more the pies, the more disliked the contestant is. Dunk In Love – the partners tell about each other in this challenge to check their bonding. Rank Bank - islanders rank each other and see how the public has ranked them. Truth Or Dare – it is an ice breaker among the islanders as they either opt to answer a question or complete the dare given by other islanders. Kissing Booth Challenge – islanders’ chemistry is put to test through this challenge. Themed Challenges – islanders participate in a themed obstacle course.

All about season 8 of Love Island

Presenter Laura Whitmore will host the show and guide the islanders throughout the competition. The new season will feature 11 contestants who will try to find love on Love Island.

The show is expected to be full of challenges, partner dumping, and dramatic recouplings.

In the last season, couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court were declared the winners. They left the villa with a £50,000 cash prize after defeating fellow islanders Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Tune in on June 6 to watch the all-new season of the show on ITV2 or ITV Hub.

