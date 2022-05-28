Dancing With Myself contestants’ list: Cameron Campbell, Zack Lugo and others in NBC’s dance reality show

Put on your dancing shoes as Dancing with Myself premieres this Tuesday, May 31 on NBC. The reality dance competition show will feature 96 contestants in a time span of eight weeks. Each week, 12 contestants will compete against each other to win undisclosed prize money and the title of 'Best Dancer of the Night'.
Dancing with Myself is an American dance competition show inspired by dance trends on Tik-Tok.
The show will not have judges but creators who will teach the contestants dance routines. Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy will be the creators of Dancing with Myself Season 1.
Dancing with Myself Season 1 contestants
Dancing with Myself is inspired by the Tik-Tok dancing trends and will showcase 96 amateur dancers competing against each other.
Abel Meseretab
Age: 29
Hometown: Pennington, New Jersey
Occupation: Landscaping assistant
Abey Cabrera
Age: 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Starbucks Barista
Adam Boreland
Age: 32
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Alan Medina Chaparro
Age: 34
Hometown: Anaheim, California
Occupation: Disneyland worker
Allison Jacobs
Age: 39
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Hair model
Amar Shere
Age: 33
Hometown: Sayreville, New Jersey
Occupation: Cardiologist fellow
Ann-Marie Muscarello
Age: 25
Hometown: Spring, Texas
Occupation: Traveling ICU nurse
Ashanti "Jan'Na" McGuire
Age: 24
Hometown: Statesboro, Georgia
Occupation: Uber Eats driver
Ashanti "Le'Don" McIntosh
Age: 29
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Rapper
Ashley Wittrock
Age: 38
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Occupation: Teacher
Ayanna Melvin
Age: 13
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
Occupation: Student
Becca Robinson
Age: 26
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Trader Joe's employee
Ben Winters
Age: 32
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Occupation: Dentist
Bianca Busa
Age: 13
Hometown: Putnam Valley, New York
Occupation: Student
Boksauze
Age: 9
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
Occupation: Student
Caitlyn Knowles
Age: 17
Hometown: Clarksville, Tennessee
Occupation: Student
Cameron Campbell
Age: 28
Hometown: Vincennes, Indiana
Occupation: Walmart employee
Cameron Hardin
Age: 28
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Occupation: Weatherman
Carlanda Miller
Age: 37
Hometown: Fresno, California
Occupation: Kindergarten teacher
Catherine Ding
Age: 30
Hometown: Shanghai, China
Occupation: Orthodontist
Chase Castle
Age: 9
Hometown: Spring, Texas
Occupation: Student
Christian Ciocca
Age: 23
Hometown: Bonita Springs, Florida
Occupation: Restaurant employee
Christina Austin Lopez
Age: 25
Occupation: Digital marketing
David Warren
Age: 22
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
Occupation: Teacher
DeMarcus White
Age: 26
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Digital marketing
Dennis Appel
Age: 59
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Retired construction worker
Destiny Williams
Age: 24
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Grad Student
Devin Santiago
Age: 27
Hometown: Linden, New Jersey
Occupation: Medical lab technician
Dylon Hoffpauir
Age: 30
Hometown: Erath, Louisiana
Occupation: NFL cheerleader
Eshani Patel
Age: 28
Hometown: Pemproke Pines, Florida
Occupation: Dentist
Jaden Gomez
Age: 21
Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Occupation: Digital marketing
Jaedin Clark
Age: 21
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Occupation: College student
Jake Taylor-Baumann
Age: 32
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Real estate broker
Jasmine Mashkuli
Age: 12
Hometown: Hazlet, New Jersey
Occupation: Student
Jaylin James
Age: 24
Hometown: Lenexa, Kansas
Occupation: Medical Sales Representative
Jemarcus White
Age: 26
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Digital marketing
Jenna Faggart
Age: 35
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Occupation: Boutique Owner
Jeremy Martinez
Age: 33
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Occupation: Construction worker
Jeremy Urann
Age: 29
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Model
Jonah Goddard
Age: 27
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Occupation: Police officer
Josh Johnson
Age: 46
Hometown: Oceanside, California
Occupation: Teacher
JT Laybourne
Age: 37
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Occupation: Business owner
Julian Burzynski
Age: 28
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Dance instructor
Julian "Juju" Aranda
Age: 9
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Occupation: Student
Karen Fujimoto
Age: 43
Hometown: Fullerton, California
Occupation: Vegas showgirl
Katrina Nichole
Age: 31
Hometown: Beloit, Wisconsin
Occupation: Fitness instructor
Kayla Elledge
Age: 26
Hometown: Greenville, South Carolina
Occupation: Fitness coach
Keara Wilson
Age: 21
Hometown: Mansfield, Ohio
Occupation: Digital marketing
Kira Chan
Age: 13
Hometown: Monterey Park, California
Occupation: Student
Leah Baxter
Age: 41
Hometown: Webberville, Texas
Lily Goehring
Age: 15
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Student
Lenny Faverey
Age: 63
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Doorman
Liz Tran
Age: 49
Hometown: Commerce City, Colorado
Occupation: Salon owner
Luis Carrasquillo
Age: 43
Hometown: Cayey, Puerto Rico
Occupation: Currently on Army duty
Macky James
Age: 35
Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana
Mahak Hamid
Age: 18
Hometown: Woodland Hills, California
Occupation: Student
Marie Moring
Age: 46
Hometown: Grovetown, Georgia
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Marco Huritado
Age: 52
Occupation: Jiu Jitsu artist
Maria Baghdasaryan
Age: 9
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Student
Marcus Phillips
Age: 32
Hometown: Riverdale, Illinois
Occupation: Flight attendant
Meghan Lalonde
Age: 31
Hometown: Kissimmee, Florida
Occupation: Assistant retail manager
Michael Makin
Age: 58
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Retired
Michele Knudson
Age: 59
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: In Hospice care
Molly Prewitt
Age: 53
Hometown: Sante Fe, New Mexico
Occupation: General contractor
Morgan Chami
Age: 33
Hometown: Dayton, Ohio
Occupation: In US Army on active duty
Morgan Gardiner
Age: 19
Hometown: Oceanside, California
Occupation: Student
Morgan Hennessy-Shea
Age: 22
Hometown: Laguna Beach, California
Occupation: Student
Natalie Stuart
Age: 35
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Elementary school teacher
Nick Gray
Age: 46
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Senior sales manager
Nick Novak
Age: 26
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Occupation: Professional aerial skier
Nikol Knudson
Age: 30
Hometown: Provo, Utah
Occupation: Fitness instructor
Payton Beall
Age: 25
Hometown: Celina, Texas
Occupation: Teacher
Rad
Age: 29
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
Occupation: Call center agent
Rick Pond Jr.
Age: 48
Hometown: Garland, Utah
Occupation: Graphic Designer
Rishi Sharma
Age: 30
Hometown: Chicago, Illionois
Occupation: Doctor
Robin Brackbill
Age: 46
Hometown: Doylestown, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Small business owner
Robin Schreiber
Age: 72
Hometown: Redwood City, California
Occupation: Freelance artist & Retired teacher
Ronald "Rony Boyy" Michel
Age: 22
Hometown: Palm Beach, Florida
Occupation: Movement coach
Roxanne Day
Age: 50
Hometown: Covington, Louisiana
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Samantha Ortiz
Age: 33
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Fitness instructor
Shayna Wheatley
Age: 32
Hometown: Queens, New York
Occupation: Digital marketing
Sebastian Riley
Age: 14
Hometown: Upland, California
Occupation: Student
Shelby Skipper
Age: 33
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
Occupation: High school football coach
Sierra Schmidt
Age: 23
Hometown: Erdenheim, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Swimmer
Sirdarius "Deput B" Benton
Age: 33
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Former law enforcement officer
Smac McCreanor
Age: 29
Occupation: Body manipulator
Sydney Ying
Age: 19
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Occupation: College student
Taylor Sims
Age: 28
Hometown: Monroeville, Louisiana
Occupation: Dentist
Theresa Cizmar
Age: 67
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
Occupation: Retired business owner
Tia Stokes
Age: 36
Hometown: Orem, Utah
Occupation: Stay-at-home mother
Tom Shelley
Age: 35
Hometown: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Video game creator
Travasha Runyon
Age: 33
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
Occupation: Flight attendant
Tyler Cooper
Age: 22
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Occupation: Food delivery driver
Tyra Haynes-Polke
Age: 16
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Student
Valentina Canas
Age: 22
Hometown: Bogota, Colombia
Occupation: Digital marketing
Zack Lugo
Age: 20
Hometown: Rupert, Idaho
Occupation: Entrepreneur
More about Dancing with Myself
Every week, twelve contestants will go through six challenges till the last dancer wins the Dancing with Myself competition for the night. Round one, All Eyes on You, will showcase the 12 contestants dancing solo however only 10 performers will pass this round. Round two, Freestyle Battle Round, will feature the remaining 10 contestants performing in pairs but only 8 performers will proceed to the next round of Dancing with Myself.
In Round three, The Dance Along, the remaining 8 competitors will form two teams of four dancers each and perform group dance for the audience of Dancing with Myself. Only 6 dancers will move on to the next round, which is called Duo Collabs.
Duo Collabs will showcase three pairs of performers competing against each other and only four dancers will move on to the next round of Dancing with Myself. In the next round, titled The Shake-Up, the dancers might be asked to either perform on an iconic song or dance using a specific prop.
The final round of Dancing with Myself willl show two dancers competing against each other by performing on the same song and the audience will get to choose their winner in the end.
Camille Kostek will host Dancing with Myself. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel, Jaime Levine, Shakira and Ben Thursby-Palmer are the executive producers of Dancing with Myself.
Dancing with Myself premieres on May 31 on NBC at 10 pm ET.