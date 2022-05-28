Dancing With Myself contestants’ list: Cameron Campbell, Zack Lugo and others in NBC’s dance reality show

Put on your dancing shoes as Dancing with Myself premieres this Tuesday, May 31 on NBC. The reality dance competition show will feature 96 contestants in a time span of eight weeks. Each week, 12 contestants will compete against each other to win undisclosed prize money and the title of 'Best Dancer of the Night'.

Dancing with Myself is an American dance competition show inspired by dance trends on Tik-Tok.

The show will not have judges but creators who will teach the contestants dance routines. Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy will be the creators of Dancing with Myself Season 1.

Dancing with Myself Season 1 contestants

Dancing with Myself is inspired by the Tik-Tok dancing trends and will showcase 96 amateur dancers competing against each other.

Abel Meseretab

Age: 29

Hometown: Pennington, New Jersey

Occupation: Landscaping assistant

Abey Cabrera

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Starbucks Barista

Adam Boreland

Age: 32

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Alan Medina Chaparro

Age: 34

Hometown: Anaheim, California

Occupation: Disneyland worker

Allison Jacobs

Age: 39

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Occupation: Hair model

Amar Shere

Age: 33

Hometown: Sayreville, New Jersey

Occupation: Cardiologist fellow

Ann-Marie Muscarello

Age: 25

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Occupation: Traveling ICU nurse

Ashanti "Jan'Na" McGuire

Age: 24

Hometown: Statesboro, Georgia

Occupation: Uber Eats driver

Ashanti "Le'Don" McIntosh

Age: 29

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Rapper

Ashley Wittrock

Age: 38

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Occupation: Teacher

Ayanna Melvin

Age: 13

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Occupation: Student

Becca Robinson

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Trader Joe's employee

Ben Winters

Age: 32

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Occupation: Dentist

Bianca Busa

Age: 13

Hometown: Putnam Valley, New York

Occupation: Student

Boksauze

Age: 9

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Occupation: Student

Caitlyn Knowles

Age: 17

Hometown: Clarksville, Tennessee

Occupation: Student

Cameron Campbell

Age: 28

Hometown: Vincennes, Indiana

Occupation: Walmart employee

Cameron Hardin

Age: 28

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Occupation: Weatherman

Carlanda Miller

Age: 37

Hometown: Fresno, California

Occupation: Kindergarten teacher

Catherine Ding

Age: 30

Hometown: Shanghai, China

Occupation: Orthodontist

Chase Castle

Age: 9

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Occupation: Student

Christian Ciocca

Age: 23

Hometown: Bonita Springs, Florida

Occupation: Restaurant employee

Christina Austin Lopez

Age: 25

Occupation: Digital marketing

David Warren

Age: 22

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

Occupation: Teacher

DeMarcus White

Age: 26

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Digital marketing

Dennis Appel

Age: 59

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Retired construction worker

Destiny Williams

Age: 24

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Grad Student

Devin Santiago

Age: 27

Hometown: Linden, New Jersey

Occupation: Medical lab technician

Dylon Hoffpauir

Age: 30

Hometown: Erath, Louisiana

Occupation: NFL cheerleader

Eshani Patel

Age: 28

Hometown: Pemproke Pines, Florida

Occupation: Dentist

Jaden Gomez

Age: 21

Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Occupation: Digital marketing

Jaedin Clark

Age: 21

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: College student

Jake Taylor-Baumann

Age: 32

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Real estate broker

Jasmine Mashkuli

Age: 12

Hometown: Hazlet, New Jersey

Occupation: Student

Jaylin James

Age: 24

Hometown: Lenexa, Kansas

Occupation: Medical Sales Representative

Jemarcus White

Age: 26

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Digital marketing

Jenna Faggart

Age: 35

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Occupation: Boutique Owner

Jeremy Martinez

Age: 33

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Occupation: Construction worker

Jeremy Urann

Age: 29

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Model

Jonah Goddard

Age: 27

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Occupation: Police officer

Josh Johnson

Age: 46

Hometown: Oceanside, California

Occupation: Teacher

JT Laybourne

Age: 37

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Occupation: Business owner

Age: 28

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Dance instructor

Julian "Juju" Aranda

Age: 9

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Occupation: Student

Karen Fujimoto

Age: 43

Hometown: Fullerton, California

Occupation: Vegas showgirl

Katrina Nichole

Age: 31

Hometown: Beloit, Wisconsin

Occupation: Fitness instructor

Kayla Elledge

Age: 26

Hometown: Greenville, South Carolina

Occupation: Fitness coach

Keara Wilson

Age: 21

Hometown: Mansfield, Ohio

Occupation: Digital marketing

Kira Chan

Age: 13

Hometown: Monterey Park, California

Occupation: Student

Leah Baxter

Age: 41

Hometown: Webberville, Texas

Lily Goehring

Age: 15

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Student

Lenny Faverey

Age: 63

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Doorman

Liz Tran

Age: 49

Hometown: Commerce City, Colorado

Occupation: Salon owner

Luis Carrasquillo

Age: 43

Hometown: Cayey, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Currently on Army duty

Macky James

Age: 35

Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana

Mahak Hamid

Age: 18

Hometown: Woodland Hills, California

Occupation: Student

Marie Moring

Age: 46

Hometown: Grovetown, Georgia

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Marco Huritado

Age: 52

Occupation: Jiu Jitsu artist

Maria Baghdasaryan

Age: 9

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Student

Marcus Phillips

Age: 32

Hometown: Riverdale, Illinois

Occupation: Flight attendant

Meghan Lalonde

Age: 31

Hometown: Kissimmee, Florida

Occupation: Assistant retail manager

Michael Makin

Age: 58

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Retired

Michele Knudson

Age: 59

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: In Hospice care

Molly Prewitt

Age: 53

Hometown: Sante Fe, New Mexico

Occupation: General contractor

Morgan Chami

Age: 33

Hometown: Dayton, Ohio

Occupation: In US Army on active duty

Morgan Gardiner

Age: 19

Hometown: Oceanside, California

Occupation: Student

Morgan Hennessy-Shea

Age: 22

Hometown: Laguna Beach, California

Occupation: Student

Natalie Stuart

Age: 35

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Nick Gray

Age: 46

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Senior sales manager

Nick Novak

Age: 26

Hometown: Park City, Utah

Occupation: Professional aerial skier

Nikol Knudson

Age: 30

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Occupation: Fitness instructor

Payton Beall

Age: 25

Hometown: Celina, Texas

Occupation: Teacher

Rad

Age: 29

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Occupation: Call center agent

Rick Pond Jr.

Age: 48

Hometown: Garland, Utah

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Rishi Sharma

Age: 30

Hometown: Chicago, Illionois

Occupation: Doctor

Robin Brackbill

Age: 46

Hometown: Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Small business owner

Robin Schreiber

Age: 72

Hometown: Redwood City, California

Occupation: Freelance artist & Retired teacher

Ronald "Rony Boyy" Michel

Age: 22

Hometown: Palm Beach, Florida

Occupation: Movement coach

Roxanne Day

Age: 50

Hometown: Covington, Louisiana

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Samantha Ortiz

Age: 33

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Fitness instructor

Shayna Wheatley

Age: 32

Hometown: Queens, New York

Occupation: Digital marketing

Sebastian Riley

Age: 14

Hometown: Upland, California

Occupation: Student

Shelby Skipper

Age: 33

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Occupation: High school football coach

Sierra Schmidt

Age: 23

Hometown: Erdenheim, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Swimmer

Sirdarius "Deput B" Benton

Age: 33

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Former law enforcement officer

Age: 29

Occupation: Body manipulator

Sydney Ying

Age: 19

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: College student

Taylor Sims

Age: 28

Hometown: Monroeville, Louisiana

Occupation: Dentist

Theresa Cizmar

Age: 67

Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia

Occupation: Retired business owner

Tia Stokes

Age: 36

Hometown: Orem, Utah

Occupation: Stay-at-home mother

Tom Shelley

Age: 35

Hometown: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Video game creator

Travasha Runyon

Age: 33

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

Occupation: Flight attendant

Tyler Cooper

Age: 22

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Occupation: Food delivery driver

Tyra Haynes-Polke

Age: 16

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Student

Valentina Canas

Age: 22

Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Occupation: Digital marketing

Zack Lugo

Age: 20

Hometown: Rupert, Idaho

Occupation: Entrepreneur

More about Dancing with Myself

Every week, twelve contestants will go through six challenges till the last dancer wins the Dancing with Myself competition for the night. Round one, All Eyes on You, will showcase the 12 contestants dancing solo however only 10 performers will pass this round. Round two, Freestyle Battle Round, will feature the remaining 10 contestants performing in pairs but only 8 performers will proceed to the next round of Dancing with Myself.

In Round three, The Dance Along, the remaining 8 competitors will form two teams of four dancers each and perform group dance for the audience of Dancing with Myself. Only 6 dancers will move on to the next round, which is called Duo Collabs.

Duo Collabs will showcase three pairs of performers competing against each other and only four dancers will move on to the next round of Dancing with Myself. In the next round, titled The Shake-Up, the dancers might be asked to either perform on an iconic song or dance using a specific prop.

The final round of Dancing with Myself willl show two dancers competing against each other by performing on the same song and the audience will get to choose their winner in the end.

Camille Kostek will host Dancing with Myself. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel, Jaime Levine, Shakira and Ben Thursby-Palmer are the executive producers of Dancing with Myself.

Dancing with Myself premieres on May 31 on NBC at 10 pm ET.

