Who is the richest judge on Dancing With Myself? Net worth explored ahead of NBC’s new dance competition series

NBC's new dance competition series Dancing With Myself will give its viewers a unique and modern perspective on the art form. The show is all set to premiere on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10 pm ET on the television network and features celebrity creators and experts Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy, who will curate and demonstrate challenges for contestants to perform.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize."

Rumored net worth of Dancing With Myself creators

Celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy look like the perfect combination of experts for the dance competition series. As they navigate through creating different challenges for the participants, viewers will also get to see the engaging camraderie between the trio. They will be accompanied by host American model and actor Camille Kostek.

1) Dancing With Myself - Shakira

The Colombia-born international pop star has a net worth of $300 million dollars. Shakira is a singer, songwriter, producer, belly dancer and philanthropist. She has sold more than 125 million albums and songs worldwide, which also makes her one of the most successful singers of all time.

Between the ages of 10 and 13, she started getting recognised for her music at local events. The singer's debut album, Magia, was released in June 1991 when she was only 13 years old along with three other singles.

As much as her first album gave her exposure, it didn't fare well, just like her second album, Peligro, in 1993. However, it was followed by two songs, Pies Descalzos in 1995 and Donde Estan los Ladrones?, which were both a hit in Spanish speaking countries.

The Dancing With Myself judge entered the English market with her fifth album Laundry Service, which sold over 20 million copies and two of the songs Whenever, Wherever and Underneath Your Clothes were international number one singles. Some of her other notable songs include Hips Don't Lie, Beautiful Liar, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Loca, and many more.

Shakira is the second most successful Latina singer of all time after Gloria Estefan. She has won three Grammy Awards, thirteen Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2) Dancing With Myself - Nick Jonas

The American singer, songwriter, and actor has a combined net worth of $70 million with wife Priyanka Chopra. The star first rose to fame along with brothers Joe and Kevin through their band Jonas Brothers on the Disney Channel. Since then, there has been no turning back for the singer, who has also had a successful solo career.

He was discovered at the age of six in a barber shop and began performing on Broadway. In one of those performances, Nick wrote a song along with his father titled Joy to the World, which featured on the theatre's album and was later released to INO Records in 2003 as his debut single. The brothers were signed together by Columbia records for Nick's album Nicholas Jonas that Kevin and Joe provided background vocals for.

The Jonas Brothers built a huge fandom with their television appearances on Hannah Montana and their own Disney Show. Their second album, The Jonas Brothers (2007) was a resounding success, entering the top five of the Billboard 200. Other notable works include A Little Bit Longer, and Lines, Vines and Trying Times. However, the band officially split on October 29, 2013.

The Dancing With Myself judge continued his solo music career with his second studio album, Nick Jonas, released through Island Records on November 10, 2014. It debuted at number six on the Billboard 200. His third album, Last Year Was Complicated, was released in 2016 and sold 66,000 albums in the first week of its release. He also released several singles in collaboration with fellow stars Anne-Marie, Mike Posner, and Tove Lo.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers officially announced their reunion with their single Sucker. Their album, Happiness Begins, was released on June 7, 2019 along with a documentary, Chasing Happiness, on Amazon Prime Video. The brothers had their tenth concert, the Happiness Begins Tour, from August 2019 to February 2020.

3) Dancing With Myself - Liza Koshy

The American actress and social media personality has a net worth of $6 million. The star also has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.4 billion video views. She was born in Houston, Texas on March 31, 1996 to Jose Koshy and Jean Carol.

After briefly studying business marketing, the Dancing With Myself expert left college in 2015 to pursue a full-time career in entertainment. She started by posting comic videos on Vine in 2013 but after the channel shut down, she began to constantly post on YouTube. The star even interviewed former President Barack Obama on her YouTube channel in 2016 before the election in an effort to encourage young people to go and vote.

Liza gains innumerable followers each day and as of 2017, her social media reach was around 45 million. She reached a whopping 18 million followers on Instagram by 2020, and is constantly praised by fans for her expressions, comic timing, and dance moves. In 2019, the star was named by Time magazine in 2019 on their list of 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

The star was also nominated for a Streamy Award for Audience Choice Entertainer of the Year in 2016 and a People's Choice Award for Favorite Social Media Star in 2017. Her most notable acting performances include Violet Adams in Freakish (2016), Aday Walker in Boo! A Madea Halloween the same year, Jasmine Hale in Netflix's Work It (2020) and many more.

The Dancing With Myself judge also voiced the character of Owl in animated virtual reality short film Crow: The Legend starring John Legend.

Each week, the Dancing With Myself experts will perform a set of challenges that the contestants will then have to follow in the presence of a live studio audience. The participants will have only a short period of time in their respective pods and then perform in front of the judges and audience, both of whom will decide on who wins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava