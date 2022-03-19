Why did Nick Jonas replace Shaquille O’Neal in Dancing with Myself? Singer joins Shakira in NBC series

The latest update on NBC’s upcoming dance competition Dancing With Myself is Shaquille O’Neal’s replacement with Nick Jonas, as per an announcement on March 18, 2022. Apparently, technical difficulties during rehearsals and issues with some elaborate stage design led the NBA Hall of Fame to exit the show.

Earlier this month, there was a massive buzz after the show’s judges were finalized, with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and YouTube star Liza Koshy joining Shakira and host Camille Kostek on the final panel. With Nick Jonas’s addition, the producers have pushed the dates for the next rehearsals back a few days.

Judges will choose their favorites on Dancing With Myself

To move ahead, contestants on Dancing With Myself will have to be picked as favorites by the three judges.

The official show synopsis reads:

“Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience.”

Every week, the celebrity creators of the show will ideate and demonstrate high-energy dance routines to a group of everyday people. The contestants will then have to perform the challenges to the best of their abilities in every round.

On completion of each round, the panel judges will provide their feedback instantly and pick their favorites along with the audience to move the show along.

However, the studio audience will be a major part of deciding who the winner of the night will be.

The Universal Television Alternative Studios and Irwin Entertainment show is produced by John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel, while Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira are the executive producers.

Which show did Nick Jonas judge recently?

The 29-year-old singing sensation was a fan-favorite coach/judge on NBC’s The Voice Season 18. However, the singer opted out of Season 19 only to join back in Season 20.

Nick Jonas was a judge on NBC's The Voice (Image via Instagram/@nickjonas)

There were no clarifications regarding Jonas’s on and off appearance on The Voice. However, the singer is set to judge Dancing With Myself.

The show's premiere date and timing are yet to be announced.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee