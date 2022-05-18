Shooting Stars episode 5: Tae-sung and Soo-hyeok compete to propose to Han-byeol

The fifth episode of Shooting Stars is about Gong Tae-sung's (Kim Young-dae) attempts to reveal his true feelings for Oh Han-byeol (Lee Sung-kyung). Throughout the episode, it becomes clear that Han-byeol is clueless about Tae-sung's romantic feelings for her. She is unaware of everything he has done to help her.

Tae-sung's research - through anonymous confession portals - indicates that the best way to impress a girl is to start by tying her shoelace or romantically looking at her. Yes, they are all inspired by Korean dramas, but as a star actor himself, Tae-sung believes this to be a foolproof way to express his feelings.

Of course, none of his methods work. Tae-sung even blurts out famous confession dialogues from hit shows such as World of the Married, Descendants of the Sun, Boys Over Flowers, and more, but none work. He is extremely stressed about confessing his feelings when he learns about lawyer Do Soo-hyeok's (Lee Jung-shin) interest in Han-byeol.

Who confesses to Han-byeol first in Shooting Stars?

Once Tae-sung learns the truth about Soo-hyeok's interest in Han-Byeok through his manager Kang Yu-sung (Yoon Jong-hoon), he is forced to spit out his confession in Shooting Stars. Of course, Soo-hyeok beats him to it by organizing a housewarming ceremony exclusively for Han-byeol and her team.

Despite Tae-sung's best attempts at hindering Soo-hyeok's confession, he fails. Han-byeol hears the confession from him and is taken aback. However, the lawyer's lighthearted proposal doesn't make her too uncomfortable. Soo-hyeok tells her that she can take her time to respond.

In contrast, when Tae-sung spills out his romantic interest in her, Han-byeol leaves his apartment yelling loudly. It is as if she is scared for her life. The change in Han-byeol's attitude, in comparison to when she hears Soo-hyeok's confession, signifies her stand on a romantic relationship with Tae-sung. She compares a relationship with him to be no less than a nightmare in Shooting Stars, which is why she reacts that way towards the end of the episode.

The question now is, how will Tae-sung woo Han-byeol in Shooting Stars? Because the two snap at each other at any given opportunity, their future from hereon promises to be entertaining. The upcoming episode will also reveal Tae-sung's conflict with his mother, who surprises him by arriving at his doorstep, but this might not be a happy reunion.

Edited by Sayati Das