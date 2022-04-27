Shooting Stars episode 2 hints that Han-byeol and Tae-sung may have dated

The start of Shooting Stars episode 2 indicates more to Oh Han-byeol (Lee Sung-kyung) and Gong Tae-sung’s (Kim Young-dae) story than momentary animosity. For starters, the audience is led to believe that the difference between Tae-sung and Han-byeol arose when the latter was still a rookie in the agency which represented Tae-sung. A typo in one of the press releases sent to the media reads that Tae-sung is impotent.

Han-byeol doesn’t realize her mistake until it's too late, and this leads to a very angry outburst by Tae-sung. He chases Han-byeol down to the bathroom and almost unzips to prove he is not impotent. It is one of Han-byeol’s seniors’ who stops Tae-sung from going too far. However, this doesn’t stop him from finding other ways to torment her.

Han-byeol’s and Tae-sung’s weird equation in Shooting Stars

It is intriguing how Tae-sung emphasizes the need to be the one to annoy Han-byeol in Shooting Stars. After the blunder that she had made with the press release in the past, there was an opportunity for him to have removed her from his sight. Instead, Tae-sung ensures that the CEO of the agency leaves Han-byeol alone. It is a kind of love-hate relationship that is at play between the two of them, and the press release incident is not the catalyst.

For one, this episode of Shooting Stars reveals that Han-byeol and Tae-sung have known each other since the two were in college. However, their time together or what took place between them in the past has not been addressed in the episodes so far. Instead, audiences have one clue.

Two pictures of Han-byeol and Tae-sung from their college days are revealed towards the end of the episode in Shooting Stars. In one of them, they are seen posing together, forming the shape of hearts with their hands as celebrities do. Another one is a picture from their graduation ceremony, and both of them seem extremely friendly. This is quite unlike the equation Tae-sung and Han-Byeok share in the present. They don't seem to hate each other's guts like they do in the present.

Tae-sung and Han-byeol’s future seems interesting in the face of this speculation. For one, were they more than friends in the past? Does the difference that cropped up in the past play a role in how the two feel about each other in the present? The answers to these questions lie in the upcoming episodes of the tvN show. For now, Shooting Stars is a K-drama to keep an eye out for.

