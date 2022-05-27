 Who is Camille Kostek? Meet the Dancing With Myself host with experience as NFL cheerleader

NBC's new reality dance competition Dancing With Myself will hit television screens with its premiere on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10 pm ET. The show will feature a group of everyday people competing against each other in a series of dance challenges designed and demonstrated by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.

Each week, celebrity experts will perform these challenges made specifically for the show after which the contestants will have to follow. The participants will have a short time to learn the dance moves and perform in front of the judges as well as the live audience, both of whom will have a part in deciding who moves forward.

The official synopsis of Dancing With Myself gives more details on the format as it reads:

"As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize."

Who is Dancing With Myself host Camille Kostek?

Camille Veronica Kostek was born on February 19, 1992 in Killingworth, Connecticut to father Alan Kostek, a contractor, and mother Christina, a gym manager. The American model, actress, and TV host has four younger siblings and is of Polish, Irish and Jamaican descent.

Camille began taking ballet lessons at a very young age and competed in several national competitions while also pursuing the art form at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City. She was also part of Eastern Connecticut State University, where the host was a member of the dance squad, anchor of its network show, cheerleader, and lacrosse varsity captain.

At 19, she entered into professional cheerleading with the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League, followed by entering the NFL as cheerleader for the New England Patriots. In 2014, she landed a cover shoot of its annual Swimsuit Calendar and spent some time touring with the team and representing them at public events.

Camille quit cheerleading in 2015 and went on to become a successful model. She became brand ambassador and model for many world-famous brands including Dune Jewelry, Equinox Fitness, Nissan, New Balance, Rebag, Reebok, L'Oréal, Victoria’s Secret, Clarins, and many more. The host has also been on the covers of many magazines - Elle, Ocean Drive, BELLA, Haute Living, and Bay, among many others.

Camille walked the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. She also walked the runway for the Kittenship Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The host was one among Maxim’s Hot 100 list in 2019 and even landed a cameo in the 2018 movie I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer in the lead.

According to Cheat Sheet, Camille's net worth is estimated to be around $3.4 million. The host started dating her longtime boyfriend and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2015. The couple reportedly took a hiatus in 2017 but were back together by spring of that year.

The duo met in 2013 when she was a cheerleader for the same team that Rob Gronkowski played for - the New England Patriots, but officially announced their relationship two years later in an interview with Boston Globe.

The Universal Television Alternative Studios and Irwin Entertainment show is produced by John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel, while Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira serve as the executive producers.

Tune in to Dancing With Myself on NBC next Tuesday at 10 pm ET to enjoy an eventful evening.

Edited by Somava