Hilarious Amy Schumer memes trend as comedian's Met Gala 2022 look comes under fire online 

Amy Schumer sparked confusion and endless memes online from Met Gala viewers following her candid interview with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony.

The comedian arrived on the red carpet for this year’s New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art event wearing a double-breasted black coat dress with an open neckline designed by Gabriela Hearst. Her outfit was completed with cat-eye sunglasses and strappy black heels.

The 40-year-old kept her shades on as she spoke to Red Carpet host La La Anthony. Amy Schumer's arrival at the event was a surprise to many, as the Life and Beth star had previously dissed the fashion night, joking that style watchers could not wait to see what she was wearing.

In this year’s event, the actress started the red-carpet interview segment by introducing her guest and climate activist, Xiye Bastida. She said:

“She’s a climate activist and I’m just in the climate.”

When the actress made the aforementioned statement, she also mispronounced Bastida’s name. She added:

“Everybody's always at home [asking] 'What is Amy going to wear this year?' They're on the edge of their seats. When Gabriela Hearst says she's going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right? Am I right?”

Anthony was dazed by Amy Schumer’s answer. He went on to ask her what the night’s Gilded Glamor theme meant to her. The Trainwreck actress responded by saying, “Vibrator.”

When Schumer was asked what she was most looking forward to inside this year’s Met Gala, she responded with a deadpan face and said,

“I’m also here for the drinks.”

Internet reacts to Amy Schumer attending the Met Gala

Twitter users were stunned by Schumer's candid responses during the Met Gala Red Carpet segment. Though a few netizens praised the actress for her honest answers and humility, many questioned why she was invited to the fashion affair.

Netizens were disappointed to see the actress barely excited for the biggest annual fashion event. Reacting to the actress at the Met Gala, a few tweets read:

velma’s orange suit @xellen24 Us to whoever invited Amy Schumer to the met gala: Us to whoever invited Amy Schumer to the met gala: https://t.co/aY6kc8jnLQ

BLACK LIVES MATTER @willowhalliwell The met gala security chasing Amy Schumer down after she crashed the Met gala The met gala security chasing Amy Schumer down after she crashed the Met gala https://t.co/u0qrgGSJQY

yin 🦇🥀 @evercrisis whenever I see Amy Schumer whenever I see Amy Schumer https://t.co/hM4T9EB6va

kie @criminalplaza they really thought amy schumer could be barbie they really thought amy schumer could be barbie https://t.co/5N98jlWtRG

hope.🍑 @siriusblacktype sometimes i really cant handle amy schumer sometimes i really cant handle amy schumer

justin @jusdaydreamin can't believe amy schumer was almost sitting in that car... can't believe amy schumer was almost sitting in that car... https://t.co/RM1XH23N5T

ٰ @thsaddest

#MetGala Amy Schumer has arrived and we’re hoping she leaves soon Amy Schumer has arrived and we’re hoping she leaves soon#MetGala https://t.co/jlB3iO0XKj

cookies!! @junglecooki who let amy schumer on the vogue livestream 🫥 #MetGala who let amy schumer on the vogue livestream 🫥 #MetGala

・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ @aundrearunway amy schumer has been captured by NYPD at the 2022 met gala. amy schumer has been captured by NYPD at the 2022 met gala. https://t.co/ZoNgTVJElg

The Met Gala is traditionally held annually on the first Monday of May. The event was held to raise money for the Costume Institute of New York City. Though the date of the event remains the same for most of the year, last year's Met Gala was held in September due to the pandemic.

This year's event was co-chaired by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. They encouraged guests to "embody the grandeur and perhaps the Gilded Age New York dichotomy." The quotation originated between 1870 and 1890 and was written by Mark Twain.

