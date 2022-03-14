"You are made of a material that only God knows" - Shakira sends heartfelt message to Barcelona star Gerard Pique after reaching 600 appearances for the club

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's partner and renowned pop star Shakira was proud to see the Spaniard complete 600 games for his boyhood club. Pique reached this milestone in Blaugrana's 4-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday.

Shakira took to Instagram to congratulate his partner on becoming only the fifth Barcelona player to play 600 matches for the club. The Colombian pop star stated that Pique is the ideal role model for their children.

Writing on Instagram, Shakira said:

"600 matches! I don't think he ever did 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your club's, ours and that of future generations.

"You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children. These years with you, I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms.

"You have so much left to give us! In football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life; Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Piqué. An exceptional human being."

Gerard Pique has joined Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in playing 600 times for the Catalan giants. Pique was part of the La Masia academy before joining Manchester United in 2004. However, the 35-year-old defender returned to Barcelona in 2008 and has been a major staple in the team ever since.

Gerard Pique has scored 53 goals and provided 13 assists in 600 appearances for the club. In this time, he has won eight La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and seven Copa Del Reys amongst various other honors.

Pique has also lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012 with the Spanish national team.

Barcelona hammered Osasuna at the Nou Camp

Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-0 win against Osasuna at the Nou Camp on Sunday. A brace from Ferran Torres and goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riqui Puig were enough for Xavi Hernandez's side to secure all three points on the night.

The Catalan outfit are currently one a four-match winning run in the league and haven't lost in La Liga since early December.

Following their win against Osasuna, Barcelona remain third in the La Liga standings. Xavi's side have amassed 51 points from 27 matches. They are currently five points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand.

