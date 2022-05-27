Who is Smac McCreanor from Dancing With Myself? Actress was a participant in So You Think You Can Dance

Australian actress Smac McCreanor will appear on NBC’s new show Dancing With Myself premiering on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c. This will not be the first time that Smac McCreanor will feature in a competition since she earlier appeared in Season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance.

Known for her comedic dance and slapstick style, Smac McCreanor will try to win over the judges and secure the audience’s vote with her performance on Dancing With Myself. Pop icons Shakira and Nick Jonas, and YouTube star Liza Koshy will feature as celebrity creators on the show, which will be hosted by Camille Kostek.

All about Smac McCreanor from Dancing With Myself

The Los Angeles-based choreographer, content creator, and photographer Smac McCreanor has appeared in a few TV series, international stage productions, and music videos. She has been cast in over 50 commercials in the last 15 years.

Her inclination towards dance and drama started showing when she was just 5 years old. She competed in national comedy competitions, acted in short films and television commercials, produced and performed theatre shows at festivals, and showcased mixed media in gallery showings during her childhood.

McCreanor enrolled in the Theatre and Visual Arts program at the Queensland Academy for Creative Industries and QUT University to enhance her skills further. She landed her first major role in Dreamworks' How To Train Your Dragon in 2013. She played the lead role of Astrid and performed various acrobatic stunts and dances for the movie. After the project ended, she decided to “officially migrate from Australia to USA."

Her skills have enabled her to work on various projects in Los Angeles. She has made notable appearances in CBS's Why Women Kill, Liza on Demand, and AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. She has worked with top brands like Honda, Sparkle, Google, Sleepnumber, and Hoover, among others. As per her official website profile, she has “performed comedy sketch/improv shows at UCB/Second City Hollywood/The Elysian.”

McCreanor is best known for her slapstick, off-beat performance art and comedic timing. She boasts 177k followers on Instagram, 15.6k subscribers on Youtube, and more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok, as of writing.

As a businesswoman, she is the co-founder of The Billy Studio and The Boxie Studio, a multi-set production studio space in LA, alongside her boyfriend Ryan Conferido.

About Dancing With Myself

Inspired by dance trends on TikTok, Dancing With Myself will feature amateur dancers competing to win the title of the best dancer. and an unspecified cash prize. The official synopsis of the show states:

“As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize."

Smac McCreanor will be seen performing in front of the judges and audience on Dancing With Myself to showcase her talent.

Tune in to NCB on Tuesday, May 31, to witness her memorable performance. Viewers can also watch the show the next day on NBC.com or Peacock.

