Who is Keaton Kermode? So You Think You Can Dance contestant surprised fans with his graceful performance

On Wednesday, Fox aired episode 2 of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) season 17, featuring talented dancers auditioning for the show.

One of the performers was Keaton Kermode, who appeared as a surprise to the judges and audience. Going by his looks, viewers didn’t think that Kermode, a footballer with a buffed-up physique, would be an incredible dancer. His looks did not fit the stereotypical idea of a 'dancer.'

Judges JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss were super impressed with his graceful performance. They instantly gave him a nod for the upcoming round.

Keaton Kermode’s performance received positive responses from fans

So You Think You Can Dance viewers lauded Keaton Kermode on social media. While one fan claimed that such a fantastic performance from him was unexpected, another quoted the famous saying,

“Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

Erika @Errikkaa___ #SYTYCD If “don’t judge a book by it’s cover was a person, it would be Keaton. Wow! If “don’t judge a book by it’s cover was a person, it would be Keaton. Wow! 🙌 #SYTYCD

Wesley L. @realwesleywess Get yourself someone who can play football & dance like Keaton. #SYTYCD Get yourself someone who can play football & dance like Keaton. #SYTYCD

All about Keaton Kermode

Keaton Kermode is a 20-year-old professional dancer from Indiana. On So You Think You Can Dance, he stated that he was a football player in high school but got into dancing because of his mother. His mom runs a dance studio, which helped him professionally pursue his dancing talent.

He is associated with the Style Dance Academy, where he has been a member for over 16 years. The academy posted a short interview with the dancer on the page, which stated that Kermode’s favorite dance styles are contemporary and jazz. He has studied at Triton Central High School and has plans to pursue dance in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, he will be seen competing in the next round of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Who got selected in So You Think You Can Dance episode 2?

Hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance season 17 episode 2 aired round-2 auditions on May 25, 2022. The contestants who got selected in the latest episode included:

James “Lord Finn” Thomas, 26, California

Brianna Grey, 24, California

Jordin Suwalski, 18, Illinois

Shafar DelGado, 21, New York

Carter Williams, 20, Utah

Keaton Kermode, 20, Indiana

Alexis Warr, 21, Utah

Beau Harmon, 23, Georgia

Zyiasia Knighton, 19, Massachusetts

In the first episode, the panel of judges selected six contestants for the next round, and they were:

Konnor Kelly, 19, New York

Samuel “Hooliboy” Kyei, 27, West Africa

Blake Rhodes, 18, Oregon

Jordan Betscher, 24, Ohio

Rachel Lockhart, 21, Alabama

Jerome Cunanan, 24, Philippines

Anna Miller, 18, California

Maci Montez, 19, California

Explaining the format of the season, the official synopsis of So You Think You Can Dance read:

“This season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.”

It continued:

“Those who are selected get to move on to the SYTYCD studio and get to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.”

Meanwhile, the show will hold another round of auditions next week.

Episode 3 will air on Wednesday, June 1 at 9.00 PM ET on FOX. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

