Who is Keaton Kermode? So You Think You Can Dance contestant surprised fans with his graceful performance

Keaton Kermode from So You Think You Can Dance (Image via keaton_kermode/Instagram)
Keaton Kermode from So You Think You Can Dance (Image via keaton_kermode/Instagram)
Modified May 26, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Feature

On Wednesday, Fox aired episode 2 of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) season 17, featuring talented dancers auditioning for the show.

One of the performers was Keaton Kermode, who appeared as a surprise to the judges and audience. Going by his looks, viewers didn’t think that Kermode, a footballer with a buffed-up physique, would be an incredible dancer. His looks did not fit the stereotypical idea of a 'dancer.'

Judges JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss were super impressed with his graceful performance. They instantly gave him a nod for the upcoming round.

Here's a sneak peek at TOMORROW's brand new episode of #SYTYCD 🤫Don't forget to tune in at 9/8c on @FOXTV! https://t.co/VH8qQS7AxW

Keaton Kermode’s performance received positive responses from fans

So You Think You Can Dance viewers lauded Keaton Kermode on social media. While one fan claimed that such a fantastic performance from him was unexpected, another quoted the famous saying,

“Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

KEATON WAS SO GOOD!! #SYTYCD
Keaton is so graceful! Definitely was not expecting that! Amazing!#SYTYCD
Keaton!!!! #SYTYCD https://t.co/FUgN3oggZF
Loving Keaton! #SYTYCD
I mean... what did I just witness Keaton just do?! #SYTYCD https://t.co/Lkf3rlK64L
Okay...Keaton was AWESOME!!!!! #SYTYCD
If “don’t judge a book by it’s cover was a person, it would be Keaton. Wow! 🙌 #SYTYCD
Keaton’s solo #SYTYCD https://t.co/0pSFeuKZyV
Get yourself someone who can play football & dance like Keaton. #SYTYCD
Keaton ate that up #SYTYCD

All about Keaton Kermode

Keaton Kermode is a 20-year-old professional dancer from Indiana. On So You Think You Can Dance, he stated that he was a football player in high school but got into dancing because of his mother. His mom runs a dance studio, which helped him professionally pursue his dancing talent.

He is associated with the Style Dance Academy, where he has been a member for over 16 years. The academy posted a short interview with the dancer on the page, which stated that Kermode’s favorite dance styles are contemporary and jazz. He has studied at Triton Central High School and has plans to pursue dance in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, he will be seen competing in the next round of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Who got selected in So You Think You Can Dance episode 2?

Hosted by Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance season 17 episode 2 aired round-2 auditions on May 25, 2022. The contestants who got selected in the latest episode included:

  • James “Lord Finn” Thomas, 26, California
  • Brianna Grey, 24, California
  • Jordin Suwalski, 18, Illinois
  • Shafar DelGado, 21, New York
  • Carter Williams, 20, Utah
  • Keaton Kermode, 20, Indiana
  • Alexis Warr, 21, Utah
  • Beau Harmon, 23, Georgia
  • Zyiasia Knighton, 19, Massachusetts

In the first episode, the panel of judges selected six contestants for the next round, and they were:

  • Konnor Kelly, 19, New York
  • Samuel “Hooliboy” Kyei, 27, West Africa
  • Blake Rhodes, 18, Oregon
  • Jordan Betscher, 24, Ohio
  • Rachel Lockhart, 21, Alabama
  • Jerome Cunanan, 24, Philippines
  • Anna Miller, 18, California
  • Maci Montez, 19, California

Explaining the format of the season, the official synopsis of So You Think You Can Dance read:

“This season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.”

It continued:

“Those who are selected get to move on to the SYTYCD studio and get to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.”

Meanwhile, the show will hold another round of auditions next week.

Episode 3 will air on Wednesday, June 1 at 9.00 PM ET on FOX. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

Edited by Sayati Das
