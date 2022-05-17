Who is the richest judge on So You Think You Can Dance Season 17? Rumored net worth explored

After a two-year-long break due to Covid, the dance competition So You Think You Can Dance will be back with season 17 on May 18, 2022, on Fox with three new judges namely, JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison, and Stephen tWitch Boss.

The new judges will be replacing the old panel of judges consisting of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson. Actress Cat Deeley, who has been hosting the show since 2006, will be the host for Season 17 as well.

Rumored net worth of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 judges

Dancers from around the country will audition for the dance show in front of the judging panel to grab a chance to shake their legs with renowned choreographers and win a $250,000 cash prize.

JoJo Siwa

With a $20 million net worth, actress and model, JoJo Siwa is the richest judge on So You Think You Can Dance Season 17.

The dancer and singer rose to fame with shows like Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms. She also garnered immense popularity through her YouTube Channel, Its JoJo Siwa, which as of writing has 12.2M subscribers. The television personality has reportedly been named as one of the most influential people in the world.

In February 2020, the then 16-year-old JoJo bought a 6,000 square foot home in the LA suburb of Tarzana, California for $3.5 million. The Mediterranean-style house has marble floors, French doors, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, a swimming pool, and a sports court.

Matthew Morrison

Best known for his roles in Broadway and off-Broadway shows, including Hairspray, Light in the Piazza and Finding Neverland, actor Matthew Morrison’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. The star also earned a Tony Award nomination for The Light in the Piazza.

The musician and singer-songwriter was also highly appreciated for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox musical television series Glee and movies Tulip Fever and Crazy Alien. For Glee, which ran 121 episodes over six seasons, Morrison reportedly earned $80,000 per episode.

The actor bought a $1.2 million home in Los Angeles in June 2010, which was sold for $4.7 million in March 2022.

Stephen tWitch Boss

The net worth of dancer, choreographer, and actor Stephen "tWitch" Boss is $5 million. The producer is best known for being a co-host and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He reportedly received $500,000 per season for his first two seasons which was then raised to $1 million per season.

tWitch came into the limelight after competing on Star Search, MTV's The Wade Robson Project, and several seasons of So You Think You Can Dance. As a producer, he has produced two short films, namely, Prized and Debt. His film credits include Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Magic Mike XXL, and Step Up along with many others.

The three-time Teen Choice Award for Choice Dancer nominee for bought a 2,500 square foot four-bedroom home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles in 2015 for $1.15 million which he put on the market for $1.29 million in April 2019.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 18, to watch the first episode of the show, So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 on Fox at 9 pm ET/PT and witness some dazzling performances.

